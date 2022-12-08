The Real Estate Investor Retreat Network Launches In-Person Networking Mastermind Events

LUBBOCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / The Real Estate Investor Retreat Network, a company specializing in real estate investing, has recently launched in-person Networking Mastermind events. These events will be held at luxury homes throughout the nation. The event program will mix new and seasoned investors with targeted training to ensure everyone will have a great time and leave fulfilled. The Real Estate Investor Retreat Network only books the best locations with ample amenities for its networking events. These events will help people network with other like-minded individuals and learn methods of real estate investment and developing passive income streams.

The Real Estate Investor Retreat Network, Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture

"We've developed the most comprehensive, effective, and powerful coaching and networking solutions on the market. There are no courses to buy or download. No online classes. No fluff. We focus on shaping your mind and changing your life trajectory towards a life of thinking big and retiring early," said Travis Hanson, founder of the Real Estate Investor Network. "Our Networking Mastermind events will help people build their net worth through networking with other successful investors."

About: Founded by Travis Hanson in Lubbock, Texas, the Real Estate Investor Retreat Network specializes in helping people master real estate investing to develop a passive income stream that unlocks the lives of their dreams. The company places a focus on the saying, "your network is your worth," and works hard to help investors achieve their financial goals through networking. The Real Estate Investor Retreat Network puts clients in a position to grow their network and meet people and investors who will encourage them to take the steps necessary to level up in significant ways

For more information about the Real Estate Investor Retreat Network, go to www.reiretreatnetwork.com .

Media Details

Website URL: www.reiretreatnetwork.com

Company Name: The Real Estate Investor Retreat Network

Email address: astonishventures@gmail.com

SOURCE: The Real Estate Investor Retreat Network





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/725837/The-Real-Estate-Investor-Retreat-Network-Launches-In-Person-Networking-Mastermind-Events



