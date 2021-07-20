Real Estate Investor Kosi Stobbs Honored by Caldwell’s Canada Top 40 under 40

Owner of Property Owl Group Of Companies and Real Estate Investor Kosi Stobbs has been named one of Caldwell’s Canada Top 40 under 40 Nominees, and his success continues into 2021.

Accomplished entrepreneur and real estate investor Kosi Stobbs has been recognized in Caldwell’s Canada Top 40 under 40 group of honorees. Kosi is the CEO of Property Owl Group of Companies.

The program identifies and honors accomplished individuals in Canadian business. Each of the individuals selected has been judged on the criteria of vision and leadership, innovation and achievement, impact, community involvement and contribution, and growth or development strategies. Most impressively, each of the honorees have made these accomplishments and contributions to Canadian business by the young age of 40.

The program was designed to promote professional development, mentorship, and awareness to a new generation of young Canadian entrepreneurs. Annual nominations are submitted by the public and honorees are chosen by the program’s advisory board in the second half of the year.

Kosi Stobbs is a first-generation immigrant to Canada whose passion for business and investment has ultimately driven his wild success.

About Property Owl Group Of Companies

Property Owl Group Of Companies, founded by multiple-eight figure earner and serial entrepreneur Kosi Stobbs, is a diversified portfolio of companies that Stobbs has created long-term growth opportunities for. With a commitment to every company he obtains, Stobbs puts an emphasis on maintaining company culture while also bracing the amount of change that’s required for the company to realistically prosper.

About Kosi Stobbs

Kosi Stobbs is a first-generation Canadian who made a name for himself by saving, investing, and spending his money wisely. He’s the owner of multiple seven and eight figure businesses through Property Owl Group Of Companies, is a real estate investing mogul and serial entrepreneur, was named Canada’s Top 40 under 40 and Vancouver’s Forty under 40 in 2020, and is now the author of his first millionaires manifesto, F$CK BROKE: LET’S GET RICH. Stobbs is always in the business of buying businesses.

