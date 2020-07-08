Real estate, re-imagined: Lone Wolf introduces new cloud solutions for agents, brokers, teams, franchises, MLSs, and associations

Real estate's top digital technology now available through integrated cloud solutions

CAMBRIDGE, ON , July 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is thrilled to announce the availability of real estate's first integrated suites of technology solutions targeted to the specific and unique needs of residential real estate stakeholders: Agent Cloud, Team Cloud, Broker Cloud, Franchise Cloud, and Organization Cloud. Each cloud solution connects real estate's leading technology in a single package and is available for purchase today through lwolf.com.

"We're excited to announce the release of our cloud solutions today," said Jimmy Kelly , CEO of Lone Wolf. "The industry has long sought end-to-end solutions, but no one's been able to make it happen. We've done that, and more. By fully integrating our solutions and connecting them to some of the best tech providers in North America , we've not only delivered an end-to-end solution, but an entire suite of end-to-end solutions tailored to each stakeholder role in the industry. And we're doing it with the best tech available today, from forms, eSignature, and transaction management to back office, accounting, and insights. With Lone Wolf's clouds, it's now possible to have a complete—and completely connected—digital experience, whether you're an agent, broker, administrator, or buyer and seller. That's real estate re-imagined."

The Broker Cloud features a collection of real estate's leading digital solutions to give brokers everything they need to run their business, serve their buyers and sellers, and improve profitability. Solutions include:

Lone Wolf Transactions , formerly known as zipForm Plus and TransactionDesk, the broker add-on to the national member benefits in both the U.S. and Canada . Transactions provides 99% forms coverage in North America , real estate's number-one eSignature solution, and a two-way integration between agents and the back office to give the whole brokerage unrivaled transaction management capabilities.

Lone Wolf Back Office , formerly known as brokerWOLF, the back office and accounting solution used by over 10,000 offices in North America . The solution seamlessly connects to Transactions and features the industry's most comprehensive tools for agent management, accounting, commissions, and business intelligence, giving brokerages of any make and model everything they need to run their business.

Lone Wolf Insights , an AI-enabled solution that translates Back Office data into plain language and puts profitability in the broker's hands, providing them with actionable insights to improve agent performance and bolster their coaching and retainment efforts.

Lone Wolf Marketplace, a curated library of best-in-class digital tools that plug and play so that agents and brokerages can manage their client experience from start to finish in one solution.

"What makes our clouds truly special is they're built around the transaction itself," said Graeme Canivet , Product Director of Transactions at Lone Wolf. "A transaction is the moment of truth that connects everyone—and everything—in real estate. It's where agents, brokers, staff, buyers and sellers, and third-party providers like title companies come together with a common goal. Our cloud solutions bring together the various people and technologies involved in a transaction, making it simpler for all."

The Agent Cloud is a complete suite of solutions that connects every aspect of an agent's transactions to provide an unrivaled client experience, including:

Lone Wolf Transactions , which powers the national member benefits in Canada and the U.S., as well as hundreds of local and state associations, to provide agents with instant MLS connectivity and the industry's most up-to-date and legally binding forms.

Authentisign , real estate's leading eSignature tool, which processes over 22 million signatures a year and is built right into Transactions, so agents do not have to export contracts to a third-party signing solution.

Lone Wolf Marketplace, a curated library of best-in-class digital tools that plug and play into Transactions, so agents can manage the entire deal and client experience in a single place.

Lone Wolf EliteAgent, which provides additional digital tools to help drive agent productivity, including offer management, listing broadcast, mobile add-ons and more.

"One of the biggest obstacles real estate has in providing a complete digital experience is the adoption of new tech," said Matt Keenan , Chief Revenue Officer at Lone Wolf. "The acquisition of zipLogix and Instanet Solutions allowed Lone Wolf to build a best-in-class suite of solutions that is tightly integrated with MLSs and associations across North America , so agent adoption is already built in. With our cloud solutions, we believe it's finally possible for all participants in the real estate industry to have an unparalleled digital real estate experience."

Media Contact:

Nick Gaede | Industry Relations

E: ngaede@lwolf.com

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.4 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are in Cambridge, ON and Dallas, TX.

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies





