The real question is: does English football deserve Gareth Southgate?

Barney Ronay in Doha
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA</span>
Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Always leave them wanting more. Fat chance. Nobody has ever really wanted much more of an England football manager. Such is the basic nature of the job, from the early embrace to the howls and bellows of the extended endgame; to be England manager is to act as a kind of public outrage service, a witch-dunking, a burning of the waistcoated wicker man. Come here to wail and froth about the state of England. In bad times and – it turns out – in good ones, too.

By now there are really only two ways out of this thing. Exit in a haze of well-earned abuse; or exit in a haze of undeserved abuse. With England’s World Cup exit stamped and processed Gareth Southgate does at least have the option right now to take the second of these.

And it may yet come to pass. Departure on his own terms, without the need to regather his internal energies for Germany 2024 or to return to a Wembley Stadium where he was jeered three months ago might just come to seem a bit more attractive.

This is a World Cup like no other. For the last 12 years the Guardian has been reporting on the issues surrounding Qatar 2022, from corruption and human rights abuses to the treatment of migrant workers and discriminatory laws. The best of our journalism is gathered on our dedicated Qatar: Beyond the Football home page for those who want to go deeper into the issues beyond the pitch.

Guardian reporting goes far beyond what happens on the pitch. Support our investigative journalism today.

Frankly, who could blame him? The past six years have been a genuinely impressive body of work. This is the best England team of the last half‑century. Neither of these facts is contestable on the actual evidence. And yet the abuse of Southgate, the dismissal of his work, of his patience and good sense in the role, is by now verging on the bizarre.

Fair enough from the general public, who can say whatever they like about this stuff. But it is something to be regretted from those within the media who have simply taken an opportunity to play to the gallery or to grind a personal axe, adding another cynical and divisive note to the public discourse.

Who could blame England’s manager if he walks away from this? At times it feels as though the question is not whether Southgate deserves to continue as England manager, but whether English football, or at least its perpetually enraged periphery, deserves to keep him.

Related: The FA must hold on to Southgate. This cycle is not done. Why walk away now?

Southgate looked pretty calm on Saturday night inside the plasticised catacombs of Al Bayt Stadium, venue for England’s energetic and engaging last stand at Qatar 2022. There was no snippiness, no signs of exhaustion or desperation. He looked, frankly, OK with things.

As he should. Defeat in Al Khor was that rare thing, a largely blameless exit. This was a close game against marginally superior opponents; and for the neutral an exhilarating World Cup spectacle.

This will disappoint those who wish to find outrage, the betrayal of Albion and all the rest, who will reflexively demand an inquest (an inquest requires a corpse: nothing died here).

France did not play well. As L’Équipe put it, they performed below themselves. But the brain of the team was enough to drag them through.

They survived England’s better periods, were able to respond and fight back because they basically have very good players in every position, a squad that combines athleticism, technique and game intelligence to a rare degree.

Harry Kane celebrates his equaliser against France with his England teammates.
England pushed France all the way during a dramatic quarter-final, deservedly levelling through Harry Kane’s penalty. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

This is no accident. France are the dominant football power of the last quarter‑century. France have contested five of the past 12 World Cup and European Championship finals, have the best player in the world and have the best academy system. Sometimes you just have to accept that you are simply a chapter heading, that there is someone else in the room with a greater Main Character Energy.

Good points for England: they had a well-worked plan for Kylian Mbappé. They came on stronger and dominated midfield in the second half, a complete reversal of the pattern of recent tournaments, and a note of progress that deserves praise. Their best player skied a penalty that would have deservedly forced extra-time. Only the most committed negative take – the Southgate truthers, the Anti‑Gaxxers, those for whom anything but uncontested English success is a perversion of the natural order – could find any glaring issues with the details here.

There were, of course, parts that could be finessed. Perhaps Southgate should even have obeyed his more cautious long‑term instincts and sought the control of a back three. Did he listen to the voices? Never, ever listen to the voices.

Was Jordan Henderson really ready to start so many games in a short period of time? Jürgen Klopp has him on strict rotation at Liverpool.

Phil Foden might have come off a little earlier when it was clear this was not his night. Bringing on Raheem Sterling was outright mistaken loyalty. Sterling had not trained. Others had.

And yet … This is small beer. It is not necessary to study football history (although for some, it seems, it might help) to put this in context. With the defeats by Germany, Iceland, Uruguay and Italy there was a sense of system that had lost the run of itself, of incoherence from the top down. This is not that same thing. England is now a functioning machine, an entity with substance, leadership, internal communication, a way of playing and being. This has been to a great extent Southgate’s work. It feeds directly into England’s coherence, the sense of a happy unit. Legacy isn’t always just pots.

So why would he leave now? Partly because there is always a moment to leave and six years is a long time. Plus for all the negativity, it would be an unconditionally honourable discharge at this stage. Look back across the names, the ageing mugshots and the fact is only three people have ever really succeeded in this job.

Alf Ramsey won a World Cup. Terry Venables had a good Euros then left – this still seems weird – to spend more time with his court cases. Southgate has been to three tournaments and taken England to a semi-final, a final and now a quarter‑final. Bobby Robson had more lows and also some fine highs. Everyone else on that list is basically just paddling to stay afloat, keepers of the public rage, pressed men, a grimace in a tracksuit.

And now we have this, the man with the suit and the zip-up golf top, an England manager who will now consider as methodically as ever the costs and benefits of staying for Germany 2024.

There is some surgery needed, most notably at the back. England need an upgraded centre‑half with a turn of speed. England need another central midfielder and some genuine Harry Kane backup. England may also want to look at another goalkeeper at some point. Seven players on the pitch at Al Bayt were also mainstays five years ago in Russia.

Does Southgate have the appetite to make this work? Would another voice get more, with an opportunity instead to ensure what he leaves is a solid foundation rather than a rebuild project? More to the point, when does the needless hostility begin to degrade his ability to do the job, or indeed simply to enjoy it? Here’s a thought. England have improved even since last summer. This team, with this midfield, would probably win that European Championship final.

But imagine how much more certain – 10%? 5%? – they might have been with greater support, with an intellectually honest assessment of the progress made, instead of that sub-chorus of incoherent anger? Being booed. Defending the manager. Justifying yourself in public. These things all take their toll.

Qatar 2022 is done for England. There will, of course, be some rage, some upset. But sometimes defeat against the world’s best team is simply that.

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Calgary Flames visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Chris Boucher misses his 'WWE tag team' partner Precious Achiuwa

    Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • 'Intriguing' Adam Fantilli hoping to crack Canada's world junior roster

    MONCTON, N.B. — Adam Fantilli was trying to get the game up and running on his laptop. The freshman forward's Michigan Wolverines were set to play the Michigan State Spartans in a clash of NCAA rivals. Fantilli's only problem? The matchup wasn't available to stream online. Undeterred and still keen to watch some hockey following a long practice session at Canada's world junior selection camp, Connor Bedard offered a solution – the phenom's Regina Pats were playing the Prince Albert Raiders in We

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Steelers QB Pickett in concussion protocol, out vs. Ravens

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett entered the concussion protocol in the first half against Baltimore on Sunday and will not return. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith on Pittsburgh's first drive and sat on the ground for several seconds before heading to the sideline. Pickett was evaluated in the blue medical tent for several minutes before returning for Pittsburgh's next series, with the team saying Pi

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.