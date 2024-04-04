‘This is what a real Diddy Party looks like’: Rapper’s pal named in lawsuit posts clip

Sean “Diddy” Combs was hardly in hiding during spring break.

The embattled rapper has been popping all over Miami-Dade County roughly a week after feds raided his Star Island mansion as part of an investigation into sex trafficking.

The raids came a month after producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claimed in a $30 million lawsuit that Combs, his staff and executives were all complicit in illicit and unwanted sexual activities.

The first Diddy sighting came Thursday evening, when the 54-year-old music mogul was spotted outside Top Golf in Sweetwater with his twin daughters, flashing the peace sign. The following day, someone spotted him biking on Star Island in Miami Beach and shared a clip with Only in Dade.

Also on Friday, life coach Wes Watson ran into Diddy at Pura Vida in South Beach. Watson posted the random encounter on his Instagram Stories, which was captured by TMZ.

“Miami’s like that! A movie!” said Watson, who included a popcorn emoji on his post.

Combs grins widely for the cellphone camera and says, “What’s up?!” to the personal trainer’s 1.2 million followers.

Joining Combs at the health food cafe is longtime collaborator Stevie J (real name Steven Jordan), who was named in Jones’ bombshell lawsuit.

In court documents, Lil Rod claims Combs knew he was a Stevie J fan and “used his access” to him to “groom and entice” Jones to engage in homosexuality.

The suit includes an explicit yet blurry screenshot of a man purported to be having sex. Jones alleges he was told that individual was Stevie to “ease his anxiety” about gay hookups that are “normal practice” in the music industry.

Hours after the Feb. 27 filing dropped, the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star adamantly denied that person was him, releasing a statement to TMZ: “These allegations are false and my lawyer will be handling this going forward.”

(A porn star named D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis has taken credit as being the person in the picture, but the actor’s claims have not been substantiated.)

Stevie was also seen with his friend again in the 305 on Tuesday. The men were riding a golf cart near Diddy’s palm-lined compound.

Later that night, Jordan kept supporting his pal, posting a video of Combs’ black-tie 50th birthday party at his Beverly Hills mansion in December 2019. A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Post Malone and Jay-Z hobnob in the crowd while Mary J Blige performs.

“This is what a real Diddy Party looks like,” said the caption.

Many commenters gave the music vet props for standing by Diddy, who has been accused in several lawsuits of throwing swingers-style bacchanals called “freak-offs.”

One of the Bad Boy Records founder’s alleged victims was ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, who settled with the rapper for an undisclosed sum.

“Yea,” wrote another social media user. “I don’t know about these other parties that everyone is talking about.”