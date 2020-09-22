Micro-weddings are all the rage for couples who were planning to tie the knot in 2020. Because of COVID-19, many have been forced to postpone their big parties, but instead of pushing back saying “I do,” some couples have opted instead to have intimate ceremonies and celebrations, often in addition to larger future bashes with friends and extended family. This trend is great for couples who are in a hurry to get married, but does it also tack on unexpected additional costs to the already pricey endeavor of hosting a wedding? That all depends on how you approach the planning process.



To find out the real cost of coronavirus micro-weddings, we talked to 14 people about their budgets. Ahead, they share how much they spent to get married in 2020, how their future wedding celebrations will or won’t look different because of their mid-pandemic micro-wedding, and who exactly is covering all these costs.





Name: Emma

Location: Washington, D.C.

Date of your micro-wedding: September 5, 2020

Date of your actual wedding: September 5, 2021 (It was originally September 5, 2020)

Annual income: $56,000 ($106,000 combined income)

Total cost of your micro-wedding: $373

Initial budget for your wedding: $30,000

Micro-wedding expense breakdown: $328 for a dress for Reformation that I panic-bought week of and $45 for the marriage license.



Since you have had a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

Unfortunately, my partner is very attached to our original wedding plans, so those will likely remain the same. I have a feeling we will end up needing to cancel next year as well, which will save us a LOT overall but will mean we eat the loss of a few deposits.























Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

We have been together for over six years, and we just purchased a house together, so we decided we wanted to get married even if we had to elope. As a public health professional, I am not certain that next summer will be any better off either.



Given that you have already had a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

I am very tempted to sell my unaltered wedding dress and veil which in total cost about $3,500. I have a feeling my mom will immediately reject that idea though. My partner would like it to remain the same, but we were already going with a quick ceremony and a big dinner party with dancing. So, we will just slightly enhance our already party-centric plans and may end up adding some more options to the open bar… After all this time apart from friends and family, we don’t want to hold back. We do feel quite a bit of relief and relaxation thinking of the ‘big day’ now though. There will be less stress about getting everything exactly right and more of an emphasis on just enjoying the day.



Who paid for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

Both our parents are gifting us the same flat amount of money to use towards the wedding however we would like. They have been very hands-off, but as it all stands, we will be able to cover the entire ‘full day’ with their money alone and nothing out of pocket. We chose to get married back in our home state, not in the D.C. area, so we were able to save a lot of unnecessary costs by leaving this insanely pricey market.













Name: Dejuanah

Location:

New York, NY

Date of your micro-wedding:

October 23, 2020

Date of your actual wedding:

TBD (It was originally October 23, 2020)

Annual income:

$65,000 (me); $51,000 (partner)

Total cost of your micro-wedding:

~$3,800 so far

Initial budget for your wedding:

Just under $30,000

Micro-wedding expense breakdown:

$35 for the marriage license, $1,450 for an elopement service (includes officiant, photographer, bouquet/boutonnière, and a coordinator), $466 for my wedding dress, $469 for the groom’s outfit (suit, tailoring, tie, kippah), $1,000 for the venue, ~$30 for the cake (I’m planning to bake our cake myself!). We hope that we will be able to have a “reception” with our wedding party after the ceremony, but at this time, nothing is planned because things are so uncertain, especially in NYC.



Since you will have a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

We don’t expect to spend the same amount on our future wedding celebration. Since we made the decision to have a micro-wedding, the amount we were going to spend originally seems outrageous! Plus our original wedding venue closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

Our original plan was to have a relatively small wedding (~65 people) so when it became clear that it wouldn’t be possible, we decided that getting married was more important to us than the big wedding and we didn’t want to wait. We still plan to have a celebration in the future, mostly for our families who are really sad that they won’t be able to be with us in person when we get married.



Given that you will have a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

Our future wedding celebration will be very different than what we originally planned.



Who will pay for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

We are paying for the micro-wedding out of pocket. Our parents offered to help pay for our original wedding plan, and the offer still stands for our future wedding celebration.

























$4,400

Name: Rebecca

Location:

Santa Monica, CA

Date of your micro-wedding:

September 5, 2020

Date of your actual wedding:

April 17, 2021

Annual income:

$164,000

Total cost of your micro-wedding:

$4,400

Initial budget for your wedding:

N/A

Micro-wedding expense breakdown:

$1,250 for the marriage ceremony at church (included officiant), $15 for outside speakers for COVID-19 ceremony, $125 for marriage prep retreat, $40 for marriage prep assessment quiz, $300 for pre-marital counseling, $275 for communication seminar, $230 for the coordinator (included photos), $250 for the cantor, $250 for the pianist, $90 for the marriage license, $225 for bride’s shoes, $125 for bride’s hair, $195 for bouquet and boutonnière, $800 for dinner after the ceremony, $192 for a hotel room for the bride the night before the ceremony, $40 for the ring. Grooms wore an outfit he owned and bride wore a dress included in monthly Rent the Runway subscription.



Since you have had a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

No, this was a line item for our master budget.



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

We wanted to be married in the church prior to moving in together, and the September timing was very significant for my family.



Given that you have already had a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

Yes. The micro-wedding was just our parents in a Catholic ceremony. Our future wedding will be ~100 guests in Miami and will be an interfaith ceremony. We will have a reception, after party, and honeymoon immediately after.



Who paid for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

My husband and I. His mom paid for the dinner. We are also paying for the future wedding with a gift of $30,000 from my parents and his mom will be paying for the welcome reception and rehearsal dinner.

























$4,754

Name: Lena

Location:

Charlotte, NC

Date of your micro-wedding:

September 12, 2020

Date of your actual wedding:

December 9, 2020 (but hoping to postpone to 2021)

Annual income:

$95,000

Total cost of your micro-wedding:

$4,754

Initial budget for your wedding:

$35,000-$40,000

Micro-wedding expense breakdown:

$50 for the marriage license, $2,000 for bride/groom outfits, $1,000 for officiant, venue, and suite (it was a package deal), $200 for DIY flowers, $250 for elevated box lunches from our local sandwich shop, $30 for cake, $250 for makeup, and $880 for decorations. Our photos were technically an “engagement” shoot, which was “free” since we booked the photographer for $750 for our larger wedding.



Since you have had a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

We’re contractually obligated to or we would forfeit $15,000 in deposits.



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

We wanted to celebrate safely, several members of our family are high risk so we thought a summer outdoor wedding would be better than our indoor wedding this December.



Given that you have already had a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

Ideally, we want to get out of our venue contract. They have made this process so difficult. We still want to celebrate and hope to have a vow renewal next year. The money we saved has gone into our home so we can enjoy it as we are both remote for the near term. But I doubt we will spend an absurd amount on flowers!



Who paid for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?



We paid for the micro-wedding. My parents agreed to give half for our big day, but we chose to use the money for home improvements. So we will probably pay for the future celebration next year.























$9,524

Name: Ilyssa

Location: Campbell, CA

Date of your micro-wedding:

August 1, 2020

Date of your actual wedding:

TBD

Annual income:

$75,000

Total cost of your micro-wedding:

$9,524 (We didn’t want to spend more than $2,000, but our parents wanted to give us the wedding we originally planned, so they encouraged us to get what we wanted and they would cover the rest. The majority of their money went to food.)

Initial budget for your wedding:

$35,000

Micro-wedding expense breakdown: $84 for the marriage license; $30 for two marriage certificates; $7 for fake flower bouquet from Michaels (on sale); $2,200 for appetizers, dinner, Ben & Jerry’s sundae bar (covered by parents); $800 for photos; $305 for my jumpsuit from Anthropolgie’s wedding section; $80 for my belt and hairpiece from Etsy; $850 for my husband’s suit (it was buy one, get one free); $57 for wine glass rental; $597 for chair, table, and giant game rentals; $414 for custom masks for guests/favors; $750 for hair and makeup for me, my sister, and my friend (they each did pay me back though, but I covered myself and her tip); $150 for various decorations (eucalyptus leaves (fake and real), picture frames, balloons, and fake succulents) from Michaels and Trader Joe’s, and $3,200 on brunch the next day at the hotel we and some of our guests were staying at (covered by husband’s parents). We had our wedding in his parents’ backyard, so that was free. The officiant was free since my father-in-law did it. My in-laws have an extensive wine collection and are a part of several wine clubs so they covered most of the alcohol. My bridesmaid hand-made signs and my mom provided tablecloths, tea candles, and water coolers.



Since you have had a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

No, since most of the cost was for the rental of the venue and an open bar.



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

In all honesty, I wanted a small wedding to begin with, but not this small. We worked so hard to plan our wedding so we didn’t want to feel like we wasted our time, and it was a chance to see some of our friends and family since the lockdown.



Given that you have already had/will have a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

Yes, in the sense that we’ve been married. There won’t be a ceremony, but we do want to celebrate as if the reception were starting right after. We want to introduce our wedding party since we missed out on having them walk and stand up with us. We’ll have our first dance and then the party can start!



Who paid for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

We covered most of the smaller items for our micro-wedding, but our parents’ covered most of the food and some of the alcohol. As for the future celebration, we plan to cover all of it, so that we can plan it how we want without input from our parents.



























$550

Name: Laura

Location:

Bullhead City, AZ

Date of your micro-wedding:

April 19, 2020

Date of your actual wedding:

Not sure yet

Annual income:

$175,000

Total cost of your micro-wedding:

$550

Initial budget for your wedding:

N/A

Micro-wedding expense breakdown:

$200 for the officiant, $150 for an Arizona marriage license, $150 for my wedding dress, $50 to live-stream the service.



Since you have had a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

We haven’t started planning it yet. I don’t want to begin the process until there is a vaccine. I wouldn’t have a large wedding until it was 100% safe for all my relatives to attend.



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

My husband and I got engaged in February and he was laid off from his job the next day. He is from India and was on a visa sponsored by his employer. As COVID-19 was making find a new job next to impossible, we decided to have a civil ceremony much sooner to protect his ability to stay in the country. We live in California but because California wasn’t issuing marriage licenses in April, we drove to Arizona. My husband did eventually find an employer who would sponsor him and started a new job at the end of May, but I have no regrets about getting married in April. I love him and am so glad I can support him and help him on his path to eventually getting a green card.



Given that you have already had a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

We were very open with friends and relatives that we have already been married. I know some people like to keep that private so their big wedding day feels more authentic I suppose, but I’m just a very open and honest person. Our micro-wedding was just us and our officiants so even if our future wedding is kind of simple, it will still be very different from the micro-wedding. Except for our officiant taking pictures and grabbing fast food on our long drive back to Los Angeles, we had almost no celebration so to be amongst family and friends with music, food, and dancing will be much more celebratory.



Who paid for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

We paid for the micro-wedding. My parents have promised us a lump sum we can put towards whatever we decide (a wedding, a down payment on a house, or a honeymoon). The more we talk about it, the more we are in agreement that we don’t want to have a lavish wedding because that will deduct from what we can put towards the house.

























$5,428

Name: Jane

Location:

Scotland

Date of your micro-wedding:

August 30, 2020

Date of your actual wedding:

May 12, 2021

Annual income:

$63,973

Total cost of your micro-wedding:

$5,428

Initial budget for your wedding:

$32,310

Micro-wedding expense breakdown:

$646 for photos (+258 for photo album); $591 for videographer (they couldn’t make the new date so highlights clip from the deposit we paid + travel); $607 for the celebrant; $39 for the marriage license; $1,447 for a new dress and veil (I decided two weddings deserved two dresses); $129 for the venue; $905 for the evening meal and drinks; $711 for canopies, chair covers, and three-night hotel stay; $78 for favors, $65 for decorations



Since you have had a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

Yes.



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

We wanted to still get married on our original date and who knows what will happen next year.



Given that you have already had a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

Planning for it to be the same as originally planned, but all the extras don’t feel as important now that we are married so might cut back on some things.



Who paid for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

We paid for micro-wedding. For our future wedding, my parents gave a contribution and we are paying the rest.























$2,100

Name: Jessica

Location:

St. Michaels, MD

Date of your micro-wedding:

September 26, 2020

Date of your actual wedding:

June 5, 2021 (originally June 6, 2020, then August 29, 2020)

Annual income:

$72,000

Total cost of your micro-wedding:

$2,100

Initial budget for your wedding:

$30,000

Micro-wedding expense breakdown:

$1,000 for the boat venue, $350 for a photographer, $400 for dinner after, approximately $200 for my hair and makeup. The rest will go towards a tip for the boat crew. My fiancé will wear a suit he already owns and my dress is the same I had bought for my wedding. We will have no wedding party.



Since you will have a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

Yes! We are having the same celebration as before, but we will be doing a vow renewal.



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

We were ready to be married and our wedding had already been canceled twice. Also, we had applied for our marriage license and it was as only valid for six months. We would have had to reapply if we didn’t marry.



Given that you will have a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

Instead of a wedding ceremony, we will have a celebration of our vows. Also, it’s going to be much more loose and fun. Less serious. Dancing down the aisle. Dancing everywhere.



Who will pay for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

My fiancé and I are paying for the micro-wedding and my parents will pay for the future wedding (they were already paying for this before).





















$1,300

Name: Erica

Location:

Bay Area

Date of your micro-wedding:

August 28, 2020

Date of your actual wedding:

August 28, 2021

Annual income:

$70,000 (me); $180,000 (husband)

Total cost of your micro-wedding:

$1,300

Initial budget for your wedding:

$25,000

Micro-wedding expense breakdown:

$150 for decorations; $80 for the marriage license; $75 for wedding bands; $40 for flowers; $200 for desserts; $30 for masks; $140 for my dress, belt, and earrings from Amazon; $400 for alcohol, $200 for snacks and pizza for eight people. We had friends take pictures for us and my husband wore a suit he already owned.



Since you have had a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

Yes. We’re hoping to keep it closer to $20,000 if we can but haven’t changed the budget.



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

It was as simple as we were ready to be married but still want the party. Best of both worlds! We had the ceremony in our back yard with minimal decorations, a friend officiating, and five close friends. We then went to a nearby park for desserts and drinks with enough space for 20 of our friends to hang out at a distance.



Given that you have already had a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

Not really. We’re still planning on having our rehearsal dinner, full ceremony, exchanging vows again, etc. We’re both from out of state and weren’t able to have our parents or siblings at the mini-mony. We want to be able to do everything with them again — as well as the majority of our wedding party, that couldn’t attend either.



Who paid for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

We paid all costs for the micro-wedding. We will pay around 50% of the large wedding costs, after gifts from each of our parents.























$3,000

Name: Lauren

Location:

Mechanicsburg, PA

Date of your micro-wedding:

March 22, 2020

Date of your actual wedding:

Who knows

Annual income:

$77,000 (partner), $375 a month (me; at the time of the micro-wedding I was making $60,000)

Total cost of your micro-wedding:

$3,000

Initial budget for your wedding:

$10,000

Micro-wedding expense breakdown:

$600 for my dress; $200 for dress alterations; $50 for flowers; $150 for decorations from Hobby Lobby, Joann Fabrics, and Michaels; $60 for the marriage license; $80 for cake and cupcakes; and $40 for flower girl dress. The groom wore a suit he wore, our family provided food, a coworker took photos, the venue was my parent’s backyard, my sister played the harp during the ceremony, and we used our Google Home for other music.



Since you have had a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

We haven’t picked a new ceremony date yet. We were using a lot of small and local vendors (which is something we’re passionate about), but their future is unknown. I don’t feel any sort of pressure to have a big ceremony any time soon, and we’d like to wait to reschedule until we have no restrictions on mask-wearing, attendees, etc. We’ve also decided to start the IVF process, and I’m gearing up for our second egg retrieval. I’d like to wait until we’ve had our first baby together, and I can get back to prebaby shape and into my wedding dress



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

We were not living together prior to our wedding due to our religious beliefs. We saw all the states closing around us and our state cases rising. Our original venue called to say they needed to cancel due to the government orders, and we made the decision to get married ASAP. I called my mom and she and my sister pulled our wedding together in four days. Our original date was April 4, but we got married on March 22 in the backyard. We had 14 attendees including officiant etc. I moved into our house with him the next day, and five days later, our state had red zone stay at home orders. While getting married and then immediately quarantining together was tough, we have no regrets and think it really strengthened our relationship.



Given that you have already had a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

We’re thinking of doing our big ceremony as a vow renewal in a few years rather than a traditional wedding. We really want to wait until we can have the ceremony we want and all our guests can attend without worry.



Who paid for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

I paid and I’ll pay for the next one. Though in regards to food, our family members each made something to have for lunch after the micro-ceremony so I didn’t pay for that.























$1,500

Name: Allison

Location:

Long Beach, NY

Date of your micro-wedding:

June 13, 2020

Date of your actual wedding: May 22, 2021

Annual income: $

250,000

Total cost of your micro-wedding:

$1,500

Initial budget for your wedding:

$50,000

Micro-wedding expense breakdown:

$40 for the marriage license, $200 for our officiant, $168 for my dress, $200 for hair and makeup, $80 for flowers, $700 for food, $120 for cake. It all took place in our backyard.



Since you have had a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

Yes.



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

We did not want to wait to get married and start a family. We got engaged last year, and it was hard to even wait this long.



Given that you have already had a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

No, just that we are already married! The celebration will be the fun part.



Who paid for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

We are paying for both. My parents are contributing a bit towards the future celebration.

























$6,082

Name: Amanda

Location:

Columbus, OH

Date of your micro-wedding:

August 8, 2020

Date of your actual wedding:

August 7, 2021

Annual income:

I am switching jobs right now, but usually it’s $90,000 for both of us

Total cost of your micro-wedding: $6,082

Initial budget for your wedding:

$10,000

Micro-wedding expense breakdown:

$65 for the marriage license, $500 for the ceremony, $120 for flowers, $35 for decor, $300 for venue rental, $1,364 for food and drinks, $175 for cake, $1,730 for the bride and groom outfits, $80 for hair, $86 for invites and thank yous, and $1,280 for the photographer. The remainder was spent on the bachelorette party and hotel for us after the micro-wedding.



Since you have had a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

No.



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

We agreed the true goal was to get married and knew many people would not be coming if invited this year.



Given that you have already had a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

Yes. Next year will be more of a celebration than a wedding. It will be very casual, and we’ll serve hors d’oeuvres and alcohol. We may have a fun ceremony (log sawing), and we will show off photos of the wedding and honeymoon.



Who paid for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

My parents contributed $4,000 to the micro-wedding, and we will pay for the future wedding celebration. There is no budget set yet.



























$400

Name: Jessica

Location:

Boston, MA

Date of your micro-wedding:

September 12, 2020

Date of your actual wedding:

No date yet

Annual income:

$52,000

Total cost of your micro-wedding:

$400

Initial budget for your wedding:

We didn’t have any initial wedding plans, so no budget was set.

Micro-wedding expense breakdown:

$80 for my dress, $60 for my partner’s outfit, $50 for the marriage license and officiant fees (we had a friend apply for a one-day officiant license and covered the $25 cost for her), $100-$120 for a gift basket for a friend and her partner who hosted the ceremony, $50-$70 for food and alcohol for after the ceremony. We also spent $600 on a cabin in Vermont for a mini-honeymoon after, but this was not a direct cost of the wedding. We only had our friend who officiated the ceremony and her partner present, and it was hosted at their home.



Since you have had a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

I think we’ll focus more on food/entertainment and venue for a party, rather than a ceremony. We will likely spend less than what we would have if we had planned a larger wedding.



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

We needed to get married for healthcare purposes, and we wanted to get the logistics out of the way to maximize marriage benefits. Our families are disappointed they couldn’t be present, so we still want a celebration when it’s safe. Our families are spread really far out, so it would have been unsafe for them to travel during the pandemic — we’re both taking COVID-19 extremely seriously so we’re waiting until a vaccine is available before planning a larger celebration.



Given that you have already had a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

Yes, we will likely have more of a party than a formal wedding — we will definitely not have a ceremony with an aisle and an officiant, so we’ll focus more on having a good time with our friends and family!



Who paid for the micro-wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

We paid for the micro-wedding and will likely pay for the future celebration. Both of our families have offered to help out with the larger celebration, but as we’re just doing a party, the cost is likely going to be much more manageable.

























$3,000

Name: Emily

Location:

West Georgia

Date of your micro-wedding:

July 2020

Date of your actual wedding:

July 2021

Annual income:

$130,000 (combined)

Total cost of your micro-wedding:

Roughly $3,000

Initial budget for your wedding:

About $25,000

Micro-wedding expense breakdown:

$80 for the marriage license, $400 for a dress, $250 for a suit, $350 for flowers, $1,500 for catering and cake, $100 for photos, $200 for decor, and $300 for gifts. $0 for officiant and venue.



Since you have had a micro-wedding, do you still expect to spend the same amount for your future wedding celebration?

Yes.



Why did you decide to have a micro-wedding this year in addition to your future wedding celebration?

We really wanted to be married! I would have gotten married as long as the courthouse would let me in.



Given that you have already had a micro-wedding, will your future wedding celebration be different at all?

It won’t be different. We have all of our same vendors, same outfits, same ceremony, etc. We only had 11 people at our micro-wedding and no video, so very few friends or family saw it. The only difference is that our officiant won’t have to sign and send off our marriage license this time.



Who paid for the micro wedding and who will pay for the future wedding celebration?

It is a combination of roughly 50% my parents, 30% my husband’s parents, 20% us.

























