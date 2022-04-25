Real classics – 7 memorable matches between Real Madrid and British teams

Mark Walker, PA
·4 min read

Manchester City resume their quest for a maiden Champions League title on Tuesday when they play Real Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final.

Pep Guardiola’s City beat Real 2-1 in both legs of their previous Champions League meeting in 2020 to reach the quarter-finals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some memorable clashes between other British teams and the 13-time record-winning Spanish giants.

Real Madrid 0-1 Arsenal, February 2006

Thierry Henry’s brilliant solo goal secured Arsenal’s biggest win in European football. The Gunners became the first English club to win at the Bernabeu and did so against the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and David Beckham. A 0-0 draw at Highbury in the return sent the Gunners through to the Champions League’s last eight, but they went on to lose to Barcelona in the final.

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid, May 1981

Liverpool&#39;s Alan Kennedy, right, scores the only goal in the 1981 European Cup final in Paris
Liverpool’s Alan Kennedy, right, scores the only goal in the 1981 European Cup final in Paris (PA)

The European Cup remained in England for a fifth successive season after Alan Kennedy’s solitary late goal in the final at the Parc des Princes in Paris ensured Liverpool became champions of Europe for a third time. Bob Paisley became the first manager to win a hat-trick of trophies in the competition with one club.

Liverpool 1-3 Real Madrid, May 2018

Gareth Bale
Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale scored one of the great Champions League goals (Peter Byrne/PA)

Real avenged that defeat 37 years later at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev. Gareth Bale scored one of the great Champions League final goals with a stunning overhead kick to put the Spaniards 2-1 up just minutes after stepping off the bench in the second half. Bale scored again to seal Real a record-extending 13th title, their third in a row and fourth in five seasons.

Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid, March 2009

Fernando Torres scored Liverpool&#39;s opening goal in their 4-0 win against Real in 2009
Fernando Torres scored Liverpool’s opening goal in their 4-0 win against Real in 2009 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres tormented his old rivals with a man-of-the-match display and Steven Gerrard scored twice as Rafael Benitez’s Liverpool ran riot against the Galacticos to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on a memorable night at Anfield. Madrid’s 5-0 aggregate defeat was one of their biggest in Europe, but Liverpool went on to lose to Chelsea in the next round.

Ipswich 1-0 Real Madrid, September 1973

Bobby Robson’s Ipswich ambushed the mighty Real in the first round of the UEFA Cup thanks to a deflected Mick Mills shot. The Tractor Boys were just the third English side to beat Los Blancos and they progressed after a 0-0 draw at the Bernabeu in the return leg. Ipswich went on to lose on penalties to Lokomotiv Leipzig in the last eight.

Real Madrid 0-1 Celtic, June 1967

Two weeks after becoming the first British club to win the European Cup by defeating Inter Milan in Lisbon, Celtic travelled to the Bernabeu for one of Real’s all-time greats Alfredo Di Stefano’s testimonial match. Jimmy Johnstone stole the show with a superb display and Bobby Lennox’s second-half goal clinched Celtic victory.

Aberdeen 2-1 Real Madrid, May 1983

Aberdeen&#39;s players celebrate their Cup Winners&#39; Cup win against Real Madrid in 1983
Aberdeen’s players celebrate their Cup Winners’ Cup win against Real Madrid in 1983 (PA)

Under Alex Ferguson, Aberdeen became the third Scottish club to win a European trophy when they upset Real in the Cup Winners’ Cup final in Gothenburg. John Hewitt struck the winner in extra time to seal one of the Dons’ greatest triumphs after John Black’s early opener had been cancelled out by Juanito’s penalty.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man City refreshed and ready for Real Madrid after Watford thrashing

    The Premier League leaders feel in good shape for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against the Spanish giants on Tuesday

  • Frank Lampard claims Everton get given Anthony Gordon penalty if he was Mohamed Salah

    The Everton manager said ‘you don’t get’ penalties at Anfield as the away side

  • Everton seek PGMOL explanation after not being awarded penalty against Liverpool

    The Toffees were upset after two Anthony Gordon appeals were dismissed in the 2-0 defeat at Anfield

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — The Toronto Raptors will not have all-star guard Fred VanVleet in the lineup for Monday's playoff game with the Philadelphia 76ers. VanVleet has been ruled out of Game 5 with a strained left hip flexor. The Raptors trail the Sixers 3-1 in the best-of-seven opening-round playoff series and need a win to stave off elimination. VanVleet played less than 15 minutes of Toronto's 110-102 win over Philly on Saturday, limping off the court and ripping his jersey in frustration. He average

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.