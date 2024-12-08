Real Betis pull off what no other team has managed against Barcelona this season

Barcelona’s performance against Real Betis was far from their best, a sentiment shared by coach Hansi Flick and the players after the 2-2 draw.

Both the manager and the team displayed self-criticism, acknowledging their shortcomings in a match that left fans with plenty to discuss.

From Flick’s sending-off to Vitor Roque’s reunion with his former teammates, the game was packed with moments worth noting.

However, one statistic stands out above the rest: Real Betis is the only team this season that has not been caught offside against Barcelona.

Betis were onside

Under Flick’s management, Barcelona have employed a high defensive line, a tactic that has proven to be one of their strongest weapons this season.

This advanced line has frustrated opponents, consistently catching them offside and limiting their scoring opportunities.

The strategy has been instrumental in helping the Catalan giants secure victories across both La Liga and the Champions League.

Real Betis were not caught offside once against Barcelona. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

However, Real Betis managed to avoid falling into this trap entirely, a feat no other team has accomplished so far this campaign.

A look back at the victims

Out of the 22 teams Barcelona have faced this season—17 in La Liga and five in the Champions League—every other side has been caught offside at least once.

Real Madrid holds the record for the most offsides, with 12 instances. Following them are Alavés and Mallorca with 11, while Osasuna racked up 10.

In the Champions League, Red Star tallied nine offsides, while teams like Girona, Getafe, Valencia, Young Boys, and Villarreal were flagged seven times each.

Other clubs, including Monaco, Brest, and Espanyol, were caught offside six times, while Athletic, Las Palmas, Rayo, and Valladolid had fewer instances. Sevilla, Real Sociedad, and Bayern Munich recorded just three offsides.

Interestingly, Celta Vigo also managed to stay relatively disciplined, being flagged only twice. However, Betis set themselves apart by avoiding the offside trap completely.

In contrast, Barcelona were caught offside four times in the match, a rare reversal of roles. This suggests that opponents are beginning to adapt to Flick’s high-line approach, forcing Barcelona to rethink and refine their defensive strategy.

The game against Betis was a clear reminder that even the most successful tactics can be neutralised with careful planning and execution.