Real Betis join race to sign €30 million-rated Barcelona outcast

Vitor Roque is among the Barcelona players likely to leave the club before the transfer market comes to a close.

The forward is not a part of Hansi Flick’s plans this season, with Barcelona unlikely to make any efforts to register the player into the squad.

This has led to intense speculation over Roque’s future. The player reportedly wants to stay in La Liga in order to get used to the playing conditions in Spain rather than moving abroad.

Real Betis join race to sign Vitor Roque

To that end, the likes of Girona and Real Sociedad have showcased their desire to sign Vitor Roque in recent days.

Now, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis, too, have joined the race and could soon make a move for the Barcelona forward.

The Verdiblancos are currently without a number nine, which is why coach Manuel Pellegrini is desperately looking for a striker this summer.

Vitor Roque is likely to leave Barcelona this summer (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Real Betis’ priority is to try and sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko, but Roque has emerged as an attractive alternative.

Betis’ relationship with Barcelona could be key

Real Betis have an excellent relationship with Barcelona, which notably resulted in Chadi Riad’s transfer last summer.

This time around, Betis are exploring a deal to sign Roque. The onus is on the La Liga outfit to find an agreement with Barcelona.

There is a possibility Betis could propose a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season. Alternatively, the Spanish outfit could propose an outright loan, which could see Roque returning to Barcelona next summer.

The Catalans, though, prefer a direct sale of the Brazilian international, as they look to recoup a majority of the investment made in the forward earlier this year.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication.