Real Betis agree €3m deal to sign second Leeds United player

Because of the departures of Chadi Riad and Sokratis, it is essential for Real Betis to sign centre-backs during the ongoing summer transfer window. Fortunately, they’re about to close the first of two planned arrivals.

In recent weeks, Diego Llorente has emerged as Betis’ top defensive target. The 30-year-old is not counted upon at Leeds United, who have been prepared to sell him in order to raise funds of their own. The two clubs have been in negotiations for a while, and according to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has now been reached.

⚪️🟢 Diego Llorente to Real Betis, here we go! Four year deal agreed with Spanish defender. Fee around €3m to #LUFC, Llorente’s set to return to Spain after loan spell at AS Roma. Many clubs wanted but Betis project convinced Diego. pic.twitter.com/YxAjeMb4lw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2024

Betis will pay €3m for Llorente, who’s expected to be a regular starter for Manuel Pellegrini. Crucially, the deal should be finalised before Los Verdiblancos begin their pre-season training schedule next week.

Llorente, previously of Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, now makes his return to La Liga with Real Betis, and it’s a move that he wanted, having turned down other proposals to play at the Benito Villamarin from next season onwards.