Real-Atlético: XI Players Who Have Played for Both Teams

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.

Derby day. Day of truth. The clash of styles between the two giants of Madrid is the match of the weekend. A duel that could be decisive in the race for the title.

While waiting for the kickoff at Santiago Bernabéu (23rd day of La Liga), OneFootball is biding its time by crafting the all-time team – across all generations – of players who have defended the blanco and rojiblanco jerseys.

No room for Alvaro Morata in a legendary attacking line: Cosme Vazquez, Hugo Sanchez, and of course... Santiago Bernabéu!

Who is your favorite player in this dream team?

📸 JAVIER SORIANO - 2013 AFP