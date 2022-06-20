ReadyToGo Announces New Partnership with Optimind Pharma

LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 / ReadyToGo, a family medicine clinic with a focus on cannabis therapy, ketamine therapy, and hormone optimization, has announced a new partnership with Optimind Pharma. The company they are partnering with, Optimind Pharma, is a soon-to-be publicly traded company on the Canadian Stock Exchange. Optimind Pharma is currently in the process of obtaining a dealer's license for psilocybin (magic mushrooms)and is in the final stages of getting this license approved from Health Canada. With this partnership, ReadyToGo aims to be at the forefront of psilocybin therapy, just as they were with cannabis and ketamine therapy.

"The therapeutic benefits of psilocybin therapy are apparent, which is why we are so excited to finally be able to bring this type of therapy to our clients with the help of Optimind Pharma," said Dr. Mike Hart, the founder of ReadyToGo. "With this partnership, we will break past the stigmas against psychedelic-assisted therapy and share the benefits of psilocybin with patients who are in need."

ReadyToGo was founded in 2016 in order to provide cannabis patients with the opportunity to receive the highest-quality cannabis care possible. Since then, they have acted as pioneers within the industry of using substances such as cannabis and ketamine for therapeutic purposes. The company they are partnering with, Optimind Pharma, has a very close relationship with the Indigenous community, also having a partnership with Manitari Pharma. Through their collaborative licensing and R&D agreement with the Mohawk community in Quebec through Manitari Pharma, along with the combination of Manitari's Section 56 exception, R&D abilities, EUGMP-compliant supply chain, and Optimind's profitable network of medical doctors and clinics, ReadyToGo expects to rapidly produce psilocybin. The psilocybin will be used in microdoses in-clinic for psychedelic-enhanced therapy programs, made accessible to qualified patients throughout North America.

For more information about ReadyToGo, go to https://optimindpharma.com/

Contact:

Dr. Mike Hart M.D, B.Sc, CCFP

226-700-9739

mikehartmd@gmail.com

