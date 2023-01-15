Get Ready, ‘Yellowjackets’ Fans—We Have the First Official Trailer for Season 2

If you feel like there hasn't been enough creepy, cultish mystery in your life lately, worry no more—because the new season of Yellowjackets is right around the corner, and now we have the first official trailer for season 2.

The clip was dropped by Showtime early this weekend and it seems we can expect plenty more creepy rituals, dark jokes and deadly betrayal in these new episodes (oh, and a few famous faces have joined the cast too). Check it out below.

Yellowjackets tells the story of a high school girls' soccer team that gets stranded in the Canadian wilderness on their way to a championship game. The creepy thriller follows two separate timelines—we watch the series of events unfold when the girls become marooned in 1996, while simultaneously seeing the lives of a few of the women 15 years later, as they deal with the trauma from their horrific experience.

At the end of season one (*spoiler alert*), we were left on a cliffhanger in both timelines. In the ’90s, we discover that Jackie (Ella Purnell) dies in the snow, when she sleeps outdoors following a tense fight with Shauna (Sophie Nélisse). Meanwhile, in the 2020s we see Natalie (Juliette Lewis) get kidnapped by a mysterious group of people.

Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Now, season 2 clearly holds plenty more shocking revelations for these characters. At the beginning of the trailer, we see adult Natalie being put under some sort of hypnosis. When asked to look to the past and explain what she sees, Natalie says: “Darkness. We brought it back with us.”

And it looks like there will be some major stars joining the cast as well, with Simone Kessell (Terra Nova) playing the adult version of Lottie, Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) playing the adult version of Van and Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings) portraying a new character named Walter, who will “challenge” adult Misty (Christina Ricci) “in ways she won’t see coming,” according to a press release from Showtime.

Yellowjackets returns to Showtime on March 24. Oh, and did we mention it's already been renewed for a third season? We couldn't be more excited.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

The 10 Shows We’re Most Excited for in 2023