Get ready for wedding season with Rent the Runway and save 30% on designer dress rentals

Show up to all of your upcoming events as the best dressed guest with the help of Rent the Runway. With a Rent the Runway membership, you can eliminate the daunting task of budgeting and shopping for outfits during wedding season by picking up designer dresses and accessories included in a monthly membership. If you weren’t already sold on the concept of renting clothes, we have two special codes for you to save big on memberships and one-time rentals.

For a limited time only, you can get your first and second months of eight items per month for $99 when you use the coupon code GETDRESSED at checkout. The eight-item membership typically costs $144 per month but you can snag your first and second month for $99 each, saving you $45 per month. The membership will automatically renew for your third month for $144 but you can pause or cancel the plan at any time. Rent the Runway has a huge selection of clothes and accessories from designers like Jason Wu Collection, Christian Siriano, Nina Ricci, RED Valentino and more. With designer dresses typically retailing for as much as $2,885, Rent the Runway is the perfect way to rock a jaw-dropping look without overspending.

If you’re on the hunt for a wedding guest dress, the Rent the Runway wedding edit is a great place to start shopping and we have an exclusive code to help you nab the perfect wedding guest dress for a discount. Now through Friday, July 1, use our coupon code REVIEWED30 at checkout to save 30% on one-time clothing rentals of $50 or more.

The Hutch rumi tie back maxi is a gorgeous gown with a blue, orange and pink abstract pattern. Usually $297, you can rent the dress once without a membership for as little as $49 for four days when you use the coupon code REVIEWED30 at checkout. Without this code, the four-day dress rental would cost you $70, so you'll save 30%.

For a black-tie event, the Fame & Partners francesca mesh gown is a stunning option. With an original retail price of $329, you can rent this black crepe fabric dress for no additional cost with the eight-item membership. A one-time rental typically costs $56 for four days or $89.60 for eight days but you can snag the rental dress for $39.20 or $62.72 when you use the code REVIEWED30 at checkout to save 30% on your rental.

With styles for any event you have coming up, Rent the Runway is a great deal if you’re not looking to buy outfits. Prep for wedding season now and save hundreds on dresses and accessories with a membership or one-time rentals when you use the Reviewed-exclusive coupon code to save even more.

