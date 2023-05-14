Ready to vote in the May 16 primary in Kentucky? Here’s how to find your polling place

If you didn’t get the chance to cast your ballot during the state’s three-day early voting period – or you just enjoy doing your civic duty on Election Day – polls will be open for 12 hours Tuesday, May 16.

Kentuckians will have the chance to cast their ballot in person from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but they must visit their assigned precinct.

Turnout for primaries can be low, particularly in election years without federal races on the ballot. During the last gubernatorial election, in 2019, 19.4% of registered Kentucky voters cast a ballot – less than 665,00 state residents. In 2015, that figure was even lower at 12.5%.

If you moved recently, haven’t voted in a while or are just unsure where you can participate in May’s primary election, we’ve rounded up some resources for you, including search tools, drop-box locations and some specifics for voters in Fayette and adjacent counties.

How do I find my polling place in Kentucky for the 2023 primaries?

The Kentucky State Board of Elections offers voter information lookup through its Voter Information Center.

To find your voter profile, visit https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/VIC/ and enter the required information – first and last legal name and birth date. You can also enter the last four digits of you Social Security number, though this is optional.

Once your record is displayed, you can check your information for accuracy, see your absentee ballot status, your state and federal districts and your precinct information – displayed as a letter and three numbers.

Your precinct information is the site of your Election Day polling place. Use the state’s “Find My Polling Place” tool to match the precinct information to the details about the polling place. You can narrow this search tool by county for ease.

You can also see if your county clerk’s website offers information on polling places. Lexington voters can search their polling location through the Fayette county clerk’s website at fayettecountyclerk.com. This tool requires you to add your home address to find the correct site.

Fayette County also offers a voter information look up tool, which requires you to enter your SSN and birthdate.

Where are ballot drop boxes in Kentucky? Where can I return my mail-in ballot?

Those who requested an absentee-by-mail ballot have the same deadline – 6 p.m. May 16 – to return their ballot and have it counted in the May primary.

“Voters are highly encouraged not to wait until Election Day to hand deliver their absentee ballot. Cast your ballot as soon as you receive it. Do not delay!,” the SBOE site reads.

If you don’t want to mail it and instead seek to hand-deliver, you can use an official, secured drop box. Find the state’s full list of poll and drop box locations at To see the state’s list of polling locations, visit https://elect.ky.gov/Voters/Pages/Polling-Locations.aspx, searchable by county.

The drop-box locations for Fayette and adjacent counties are:

Fayette County: Sidewalk in front of the county clerk’s office, 162 E. Main St., Lexington, KY 40507

Bourbon County: County clerk’s office main floor,301 Main St., Paris, KY 40361 or county clerk’s basement vehicle room, 301 Main St., Paris, KY 40361

Clark County: Clark County Courthouse, 34 South Main St., Winchester, KY 40391

Madison County: Madison County clerk’s office in (Berea),305 Chestnut St., Berea, KY 40403 and Madison County clerk’s office (Richmond),321 N. Madison Ave., Richmond, KY 40475

Jessamine County: Jessamine County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., Nicholasville, KY 40356

Woodford County: Woodford County Courthouse, 130 Court St.,Versailles, KY 40383

Scott County: Scott County Courthouse first-floor foyer, 101 E. Main St., Georgetown, KY 40324

The state’s elections portal, govote.ky.gov, also has plenty of information for voters on finding voting resources, updating their registration and more.

