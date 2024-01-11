Get ready for transparent TV: Tech giants show off 'glass-like' television screens at CES

You've watched color TV, high-definition TV, 3DTV – ok, maybe not 3DTV – and some have viewed Ultra HD TV and 4K TV. Up next: Transparent TV?

The idea of a see-through television may seem counterintuitive, but displays from South Korean tech giants LG and Samsung demonstrated this week at the CES show in Las Vegas point toward a transparent TV future.

The two electronics companies are taking different paths to transparency. LG uses OLED (organic light-emitting diode) technology for razor-thin displays with rich colors and blacks. Samsung deploys micro LEDs, made from non-organic compounds and, like OLED, don't require built-in backlighting to produce a stunning picture.

Both display technologies have been used for several years, but have evolved to allow for a transparent display. "It is truly the one 'must-see' technology at CES 2024," said Shelly Palmer, who gives executive tech briefings and floor tours at the massive technology showcase.

LG's transparent OLED TV

LG's Signature OLED T (no price), expected to hit the market in the second half of this year, is a 77-inch OLED display, viewable in transparent and opaque modes. In transparent mode, it can show art, videos and data, such as news and weather, while also letting you see through it to the rest of the room. When you want to watch TV or a movie, the display deploys a contrast screen so you only see the on-screen action.

"It becomes an object of design," said Frank Lee, Home Entertainment Brand Communication for LG Electronics, during the company's CES presentation. Lee. "You can place it in locations unimaginable until now. (The TV) can blend into your decor … perfectly."

The wireless TV can rest on a stand, against a wall or mounted on a wall. Video content is delivered wirelessly to the display from LG's Zero Connect Box, which houses video and audio connections in another room.

"It's an impressive – albeit trippy – sight to behold, but one that will likely cost you significantly more than just about any TV you can buy when it's released later this year," wrote Reviewed.com editor-in-chief David Kender in awarding the display one of The Reviewed Awards: CES 2024.

LG's see-through OLED TV: Transparent screen leaves nothing to the imagination

The idea for a transparent TV arose from the development of LG's rollable screen, said David Park, LG's director of value enablement for LG Electronics USA. High-end consumers with, for instance, floor-to-ceiling windows in New York City apartments, wanted "to be able to put a TV in front of the windows to free up space," he told USA TODAY. "Since it's transparent, it's not going to block your view."

The display can also be used to separate spaces in an open room or apartment. "You can really make the installation unique," he said.

Samsung's transparent Micro LED TV

Samsung demonstrated its transparent "crystal-clear, glass-like" Micro LED displays, with no timing or pricing announced as to when a display might go on the market, USA TODAY's Jennifer Jolly reported.

The electronics company showed how colorful blobs, fireworks and other video elements could show up on the screen but still allow you to see through. "It looks like a piece of transparent glass, but it’s actually made up of tiny Micro LED chips that eliminate seams and light refraction," said James Fishler, head of home entertainment at Samsung Electronics America.

Attendees at CES 2024 in Las Vegas look at Samsung's transparent Micro LED display in the tech giant's booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Micro LED technology is modular, so you can create displays of all sizes. "Transparent Micro LED is a beautiful screen for homes, businesses – the options are endless," Fishler said.

Samsung has a new TV that is thin and see-through, showcasing the newest trend

"You can customize it to the size and shape that you need to fit your unique space," he said. "Since there is no bezel, you can enjoy content on a screen that blends in seamlessly like glass. And no matter which size or configuration you go with, you’ll get exceptional picture quality that is crystal clear – pun fully intended."

Samsung introduced new 76-inch and 114-inch non-transparent Micro LED models at CES. Samsung's 110-inch Micro LED 4K TV goes for about $150,000, so you can expect any transparent version to likely be pricier.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Samsung, LG display transparent TV screens at CES 2024 in Las Vegas