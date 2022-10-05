Get ready thrifters: Goodwill launches GoodwillFinds.com so you can now shop from home

Get ready thrift shoppers: Goodwill launched an online shopping site this week so you can now shop from home.

The nonprofit organization on Tuesday floated GoodwillFinds, a new e-commerce version of the more than century-old chain making donated items available for purchase online.

The store offers everything from used clothes and home goods to holiday decorations and costumes just in time for Halloween. Other items in its more than 100,000 current inventory online Wednesday included books and luxury name brand items from Lululemon, Burberry and Prada.

Formed 120 years ago, Goodwill operates about 3,300 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

The second-hand marketplace funds community-based programs across the nation and, according to its website, supports Goodwill's mission to provide professional training, job placement, youth mentorship and more to local communities.

“Goodwill has built a legacy of strengthening communities through the power of work,” Steve Preston, CEO of Goodwill Industries International said in a statement released to USA TODAY on Wednesday.

“GoodwillFinds furthers that mission through a modern online shopping experience – backed by a century-old philosophy – to harness resale with purpose," Preston said.

The new effort is led by former Modcloth CEO Matthew Kaness, who previously held roles at Walmart, Urban Outfitters and Afterpay, according to GoodwillFinds' release.

In his new role, Kaness leads a newly "formed fully-remote technology and digital commerce organization." He said GoodwillFinds’ goal is to have 1 million items listed on its site which features search tools that let shoppers browse by category.

Eventually, the company said, GoodwillFinds will be personalized based on a customer’s past purchases.

Before GoodwillFinds' launch,some of its stores would work with third-party vendors to sell select items on eBay or Amazon.

Unlike rivals like Thredup andPoshmark, customers cannot use GoodwillFinds to make donations and will still have to visit one of the organization’s stores to drop them off. But Kaness said that as the business expands, Goodwill will eventually offer that service.

The move comes as the second-hand clothing business is expected to grow 16 times faster than the broader retail clothing sector by 2026, according to a report by research firm GlobalData for Thredup. It’s also happening at a time when surging inflation is pushing shoppers to be thriftier.

Just in time for fall Halloween costumes on GoodwillFinds

The store launch comes on the heels of fall, so shoppers searching for autumn-themed items are in luck.

Considering a DIY outfit? Some spooky holiday décor? A warm sweater?

Halloween-related items currently listed on the site include a Star Wars Han Solo kids costume, Halloween-themed jewelry and an orange glass ornamental pumpkin.

According to the website, if you order your spooky finds by Oct. 20, you will get them just in time for Halloween.

Proceeds from online sales will go back to the region where the item was sourced, per GoodwillFinds’ release.

"Every time you shop GoodwillFinds you help save the planet, save money, and provide jobs and training to the disadvantaged," the company's new website reads.

The new website does not take Apple Pay, but accepts PayPal and all major credit cards including Mastercard, Visa, Discover and American Express.

As of Wednesday, donations were not eligible for Goodwillfindscom shopping credit.

Anyone interested in donating items to their local Goodwill, can visit the store for information on how to receive tax credit for their donation.

