Get ready for summer with the best 4th of July fashion deals—swimwear, activewear and more

The 4th of July is here—which means red, white and big savings! We saw tons of 4th of July fashion deals leading up to today, July 4 and now, there are even more. Tons of our favorite fashion shops have slashed prices and are offering can't-miss deals on stylish summer staples like swimwear, activewear and handbags.

You'll want to stay on this page today as we’ll be adding new 4th of July clothing deals and discounts as they are released from fashion retailers like Kate Spade Surprise, Amazon, Athleta and more. Whether you’re shopping for a figure-flattering bathing suit or Reviewed-approved leggings, we’ve rounded up the best 4th of July deals.

The best 4th of July fashion deals you can shop today

Here are our top five favorite 4th of July fashion deals you can shop today, including trendy swimsuits and comfortable leggings.

Shop stellar 4th of July activewear deals from Spanx, Amazon, Summersalt and more.

The best 4th of July swimwear deals

Swim, splash and show off in swimwear you look and feel great in. Whether it's an on trend textured bikini or a modest one-piece, these are the best 4th of July bathing suit deals we found, including some from the best places to buy bathing suits online

Save big with 4th of July swimwear deals on bathing suits from American Eagle, Athleta and more.

The best 4th of July activewear deals

Let's face it: Activewear is no longer reserved for wearing while actually active. Leggings and athleisure pieces are every day staples, and we dug up some great 4th of July deals to stock up on for the summer

Stay comfortable and chic this summer with 4th of July activewear deals at Under Armour, Spanx and more.

The best 4th of July handbag deals

Your summer outfit isn't complete without a handbag. Whether you prefer a crossbody, tote or shoulder bag, we found some serious price cuts on handbags in every style

Refresh your handbag game with 4th of July accessory deals at Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Amazon

When do 4th of July 2022 sales start?

Some of the biggest 4th of July sales dropped this past weekend before the holiday, but there are already plenty of sales going on today, July 4. We're seeing some of the lowest prices of the season at Walmart, Macy's and Target, so you'll want to shop now to score the best deals.

Where should I shop for the best 4th of July sales?

We always recommend shopping at Amazon, where you are practically guaranteed to get the best deals on everything you need from fashion, home, tech, beauty and beyond. 4th of July sales are also booming like fireworks at some of our other favorite retailers like Nordstrom, Madewell and Anthropologie.

Are 4th of July sales better than other sales?

Independence Day has become one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, with huge price cuts across all categories like furniture, bedding, appliances and TVs. You'll also find big markdowns on fashion and beauty essentials from major brands including lululemon, Revolve and HSN. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find stellar 4th of July deals today.

