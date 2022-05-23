Hurry! These 10 best-selling Supergoop! sunscreens are all 20% off for one more day

Moriba Cummings
·4 min read

While wearing sunscreen year-round is non-negotiable, summer is the time of year when most folks place the most importance on protecting their skin from the sun’s rays. But, let’s face it: Most people just don’t look forward to wearing sunscreen, and that’s largely due to the tacky feeling and white cast that come with most options available today.

Supergoop! is one of the few brands to revolutionize the way sunscreens are perceived today. The brand makes them feel more appealing on the skin while leaving little to no white cast — especially on deeper complexions.

Right now, all of Supergoop!’s best-selling face, body and lip SPFs are 20% off until Tuesday, May 24! Now is the prime time to snag its cult-favorite Unseen Sunscreen for as low as $16, its PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 for as low as $8, the game-changing Glow Oil SPF 50, starting at just $12, and so much more.

Keep scrolling to see the deals on 10 of Supergoop!’s most popular sunscreens!

1. Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $16-$28.80 with Code “SUNNY20” (Orig. $20-$36)

undefined

Credit: Supergoop!
Credit: Supergoop!

Buy Now on Supergoop!

Often dubbed the most game-changing sunscreen in recent memory, the brand’s Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 has the consistency of a silicone primer. It’s also totally invisible, weightless and fragrance-free.

2. PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract, $8-$46.40 with Code “SUNNY20” (Orig. $10-$58)

undefined

Credit: Supergoop!
Credit: Supergoop!

 Buy Now on Supergoop!

If you’re looking for sunscreen for your face and body, the PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 is the perfect pick. It’s the brand’s original SPF and comes in four sizes ranging from 1 to 5.5 fluid ounces.

3. PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C, $12-$16.80 with Code “SUNNY20” (Orig. $15-$21)

undefined

Credit: Supergoop!
Credit: Supergoop!

 Buy Now on Supergoop!

For those who can’t stand the feel of lotion or cream-based body sunscreens, the convenient non-aerosol PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 is the one to buy. This one’s perfect for the beach or hikes, as it’s water-resistant and leaves you with a nice, healthy glow.

4. Glowscreen SPF 40, $16-$28.80 with Code “SUNNY20” (Orig. $20-$36)

undefined

Credit: Supergoop!
Credit: Supergoop!

 Buy Now on Supergoop!

The Glowscreen SPF 40 is the perfect balance between a slightly tinted makeup primer and a full-coverage sunscreen. This one leaves a dewy, glowy finish and deeply hydrates your skin.

5. (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40, $12.80-$25.60 with Code “SUNNY20” (Orig. $16-$32)

undefined

Credit: Supergoop!
Credit: Supergoop!

 Buy Now on Supergoop!

It’s important to reapply your sunscreen even if you’re wearing a full face of makeup. The easiest way is with Supergoop!’s Mist SPF 40. It’s ultra-fine and perfect for both setting and refreshing your makeup while also reapplying your UV protection throughout the day.

6. Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50, $27.20 with Code “SUNNY20” (Orig. $34)

undefined

Credit: Supergoop!
Credit: Supergoop!

 Buy Now on Supergoop!

The brand’s latest release is a game changer. Described as “a next-gen daily SPF,” the Watery Lotion SPF 50 feels like a liquidy moisturizer and leaves absolutely no white cast. It also feels extremely refreshing and cooling and is the brand’s most powerful protection and simplest formula.

7. Glow Stick SPF 50, $20 with Code “SUNNY20” (Orig. $25)

undefined

Credit: Supergoop!
Credit: Supergoop!

 Buy Now on Supergoop!

The Glow Stick SPF 50 is the No. 1 best pick for applying or reapplying sunscreen on the go. Its stick form ensures there are no spills, making it perfect for the face, chest and shoulders.

8. Glow Oil SPF 50, $12-$30.40 with Code “SUNNY20” (Orig. $15-$30)

undefined

Credit: Supergoop!
Credit: Supergoop!

 Buy Now on Supergoop!

This is one of my personal favorites. I repurchase a bottle of the Glow Oil SPF 50 every summer. This ultra-hydrating sunscreen body oil leaves your skin looking like you’ve just had an oil massage. It also leaves your skin glowing and protected without feeling greasy.

9. Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30, $17.60 with Code “SUNNY20” (Orig. $22)

undefined

Credit: Supergoop!
Credit: Supergoop!

 Buy Now on Supergoop!

Your lips aren’t exempt from sun damage, so it’s important to keep them protected. The Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30 is 100% invisible and leaves your lips nourished, moisturized and smooth.

10. SPF Bestsellers Starter Kit, $20 with Code “SUNNY20” (Orig. $25)

undefined

Credit: Supergoop!
Credit: Supergoop!

 Buy Now on Supergoop!

If you can’t decide on one product and would rather sample a few of Supergoop!’s top sellers, the SPF Bestsellers Starter Kit is the one to buy. It comes with the Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, the PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 and the GLowscreen SPF 40.

If you enjoyed this story, check out the 10 best gadgets that will make your life so much easier, according to a shopping editor.

