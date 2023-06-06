Ready to sparkle? Shop this Amazon deal on a professional LED teeth whitening kit

Amazon deal: Save on a DrDent LED teeth whitening kit for summer 2023.

If you have a stack of summer wedding invites stuck to your fridge that you'd like to make an especially bright entrance at, a whiter smile could be the perfect solution. Right now, Amazon has a DrDent Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit on sale to help you get a sparkly grin in just one week. Ringing up at $26.99 after you click the on-page coupon, this LED whitening kit comes with over 11,000 reviews and a 30-day money back guarantee if you aren’t glowing over your results.

$26.99 at Amazon (Save $3)

Amazon deal: DrDent Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit

Professional teeth whitening treatments are expensive and time consuming. Instead of spending too much money and making several visits to your dentist, opt for the DrDent Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit. The cutting-edge 32 LED technology and strong peroxide formula works to transform your teeth up to eight shades lighter in just one week. The simple, enamel-safe kit is designed to minimize discomfort for sensitive teeth and deliver serious results. Your kit will include three whitening gel pens, 32 blue LED lights, remineralization gel, a shade guide and an instruction manual. You’ll have supplies for at least 30 whitening sessions.

How do you use the DrDent Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit?

First, apply the whitening gel to your upper and bottom teeth. Then, place the LED device into your mouth and press the button. Wait 16 minutes and rinse your mouth with water. Finally, apply the remineralization gel to your upper and bottom teeth and wait four minutes to help support enamel restoration. Rinse with water one last time and you’re done!

If you're looking to score a sparkling smile for summer 2023, this Amazon deal on a DrDent LED teeth whitening kit could be exactly what you need. Shop the savings today.

Shop DrDent Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit at Amazon

