“Ready to Roll!”: Taat Negotiates Favourable Commercial Production Terms with a North American Tobacco Cigarette Manufacturer

Taat has entered into a production agreement with a commercial-scale manufacturer in North America who also produces cigarettes on a contract basis for global and regional brands of both tobacco and hemp. Under this agreement for manufacturing Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes, Taat will benefit from favourable pricing on a per-carton basis in comparison to industry averages. In addition to production services, the Manufacturer will also warehouse pallets of Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes after they are produced and facilitate the shipment of finished product to the Company’s distributors.



LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTC: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that it has secured commercial-scale production capacity for Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes with a manufacturer (the “Manufacturer”) in North America who also does production on a contract basis for global and regional brands of both tobacco and hemp cigarettes. Under the terms of its agreement with the Company, the Manufacturer’s business name cannot be publicized. The Company’s September 2, 2020 agreement with the Manufacturer provides terms for production of Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes at pricing that is lower than tobacco industry averages for full-service cigarette production for an initial duration of one year, with renewal of such pricing terms conditional upon the Company meeting a first-year production quota. The Manufacturer has also agreed to warehouse Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes after they are produced, while also providing outbound logistics services by coordinating the shipment of Beyond Tobacco™ pallets to the Company’s distributors. Because the Beyond Tobacco™ base cigarette material is to be processed by Taat in-house before being sent to the Manufacturer for production, Taat’s trade secrets remain closely guarded. After Taat has delivered its first shipment of base cigarette material for Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes to the Manufacturer, production can begin shortly thereafter at a rate of up to 2,000 sticks per minute.

The Company has developed Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes to provide a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes. According to data from the World Health Organization, the effects of tobacco use have a worldwide impact with a total of 1.3 billion tobacco users globally1. In the United States, CDC data from 2018 indicates that 55.1% of adult smokers had attempted to quit in the past year, though only 7.5% successfully quit smoking in that timeframe2. While many quitting attempts involve the use of non-combustible nicotine products (e.g., gums, lozenges, vaping), users of such alternatives often return to smoking tobacco cigarettes after a short period. While these alternatives deliver nicotine, frequent abandonment of such products in favour of returning to tobacco cigarettes suggests that nicotine is not the sole appeal of smoking tobacco. Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes are designed to closely mimic the sensory experience of smoking a tobacco cigarette, with attention to details such as scent and taste through a proprietary blend of tobacco flavouring. Additionally, Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes contain cannabidiol (“CBD”, a non-psychoactive derivative of hemp), which has been shown to mitigate tobacco withdrawals and reduce dependency upon tobacco. Retail market testing of Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes, which are also to be offered in a “Menthol” variety, has yielded highly positive feedback from users who regularly smoke tobacco. Sentiments from test subjects have generally reflected that Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes do not have any significant experiential differences in comparison to tobacco cigarettes.

Leading up to the official launch of Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes, which is set to occur in Q4 2020, the Company set out to procure a commercial-scale cigarette manufacturer to act as a business partner in Taat’s early stages. The Manufacturer’s experience with high-volume production of cigarettes for a variety of clients validates its capabilities as a production partner. In addition to rolling cigarettes using base material provided by the Company, the Manufacturer will package Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes in a “pack and carton” format, and assemble transport-ready pallets for shipping. Pallets of Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes are to be stored in the Manufacturer’s warehouse, from which distributor orders can be fulfilled.

