'We Ready' rapper Archie Eversole dies at 37, allegedly shot by brother

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
Archie Eversole, rapper behind the sports rallying song &quot;We Ready&quot; has died. Hewas 37.
Archie Eversole, rapper behind the sports rallying song "We Ready" has died. Hewas 37.

Rapper Arthur "Archie" Eversole, known for the game time anthem "We Ready," has died after allegedly being shot by his brother. He was 37.

His close friend and business partner Michael Smith confirmed Eversole's death to USA TODAY Thursday. Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9 was the first to report his death.

"Archie was a great friend, business partner, and positive light for many. Personally, he was a brother to me," Smith said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Archie was a very spiritual person that always put GOD first."

Eversole was found with a gunshot wound at a Chevron gas station just east of Atlanta on March 25 and died at a hospital April 3, DeKalb County police said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Eversole's brother, Alexander Kraus, was charged with murder after being apprehended at a home near the gas station where they say the shooting occurred, DeKalb County police Lt. Shane Smith said in an email. It wasn't known Thursday whether Kraus has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on his behalf.

Archie Eversole released the official song for the Atlanta United MLS team.
Archie Eversole released the official song for the Atlanta United MLS team.

Eversole's "We Ready" was part of Eversole's 2002 album "Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style," which also included a remix featuring Bubba Sparxxx that has rung in the ears of many sports fans ever since its release. The Atlanta rapper worked closely with the city's Atlanta United Major League Soccer team and released the team's official anthem "United We Conquer" in 2018.

"We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Archie Eversole. A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters," Atlanta United wrote in a statement. "His voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

"In memory of Archie let's continue to let the light shine brightly and chant 'We Ready' and through that he will live forever," Smith's statement continued.

Eversole released his latest single, "King," in 2020.

Heisman Trophy winner and former Baltimore Ravens player Robert Griffin III tweeted: "The man who gave us 'We Ready'; the greatest Game Day anthem ever, has passed away at 37 years old. Rest In Peace Archie Eversole. Prayers up to his family and loved ones."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Archie Eversole, 'We Ready' sports anthem rapper, dies at 37

