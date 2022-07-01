Get ready for Private Collectors Garage Tour

MILDMAY – The Private Collectors Garage Tour on July 16, put on by the Mildmay, Walkerton and Hanover Rotary, and Saugeen Hospice promises to be a real treat for auto enthusiasts, if the media event on Friday, June 24 is any indication.

A visit to Dave Hawkins’ garage in Mildmay provided the opportunity to not only view a one-of-a-kind classic muscle car, but hear the story behind it.

Classic cars are typically owned by passionate collectors, who sometimes open up their collections for the rest of the world to see. That’s the case for the July 16 event, when the public will be able to see some of the finest collections in the area – the Hawkins Collection of vintage muscle cars; Andy’s Collection of classic tractors, cars and trucks; the Lang Collection of 27 classic cars; the Bester Collection; the Reich-Hudson Collection featuring Corvettes plus a wide array of motorcycles; the Eidt Collection that includes signs, peddle cars and toys; Reuber-Dohm’s Collection of specialty vehicles supplied by Walkerton Toyota; and the Fullerton-Bogdon Collection featuring Fords from the early ‘30s to the current day, and more.

There’s also a pub and smoked pork chop dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Walkerton.

Tickets are available at www.walkertonrotary.org, or from Holst Office Pro in Walkerton and Hanover, Brown’s Pharmacy in Walkerton, and Harley’s Pub and Perk in Mildmay.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times