'We will be ready for the Premier League - 100%'

Roberto de Zerbi

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi said he was happy with the fighting spirit shown by his players in their 4-3 friendly defeat by Chelsea in Philadelphia.

The Seagulls took the lead through Danny Welbeck, with Christopher Nkunku equalising before half-time.

However, the game turned against Albion when Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off for a second bookable offence on the hour mark.

Chelsea then raced into a 4-1 lead thanks to goals from Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson and Conor Gallagher.

However, the 10 men were able to produce an exciting finish as first Joao Pedro converted from the penalty spot after being fouled by Levi Colwill, then Denis Undav finished after being set up nicely by the Brazilian.

De Zerbi told Brighton's official club website there were "a lot of positive things" to take from the game, adding: "I'm very happy with the performances of my players.

"The most important thing for us is to play like last season. The style of play is important, but without the spirit, the attitude and the mentality, we can't achieve our target.

"Joao Pedro is a great, great player - but we have a lot of great players in attack. The difficulty is to decide a first XI when you have so many good players. A good problem, but that's my responsibility.

"We have to improve our physical condition. We have to help the new players adapt to our style of play. But I'm really pleased with the performance.

"We have another 20 days to prepare for the beginning of the Premier League. We will be ready - 100%"