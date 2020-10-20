Ready Player One sequel: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

If anyone could make Ernest Cline's hugely popular 2011 novel Ready Player One on the big screen, it was Steven Spielberg.



The blockbuster opened to critical acclaim and almost $600 million worldwide, so the only real surprise is that a follow-up hasn't already been confirmed by Warner Bros. However, don't get dismayed just yet as there's still time for a sequel to be greenlit.





If that happens, here's everything you need to know so far about a second trip into the OASIS.

Ready Player One 2 book: Has Ernest Cline written a sequel?

Why yes he has, although writing it while working on the movie adaptation proved to be tricky in one particular way.

"I wanted to make sure I had finished at least a rough draft of the sequel before I saw the movie because I didn't want the movie to influence me too. And I was very conscious of wanting to write a sequel to my novel that would please fans of the novel but also could serve as the basis for a fun movie," he told CinemaBlend.

We'll soon find out whether he achieved his goal as details of his second novel were released, and the plot is as follows: "Days after winning OASIS founder James Halliday’s contest, Wade Watts makes a discovery that changes everything.

"Hidden within Halliday’s vaults, waiting for his heir to find, lies a technological advancement that will once again change the world and make the OASIS a thousand times more wondrous – and addictive – than even Wade dreamed possible. With it comes a new riddle, and a new quest – a last Easter egg from Halliday, hinting at a mysterious prize.

And an unexpected, impossibly powerful, and dangerous new rival awaits, one who’ll kill millions to get what he wants. Wade’s life and the future of the OASIS are again at stake, but this time the fate of humanity also hangs in the balance."

Ready Player One 2 cast: Who's coming back?

Olivia Cooke will definitely be back as Art3mis (AKA Samantha Cook) as she revealed to Digital Spy that she's signed up for a sequel. "I've signed my life away, so I'm contracted to sequels but I don't know [if they're happening]. I haven't heard anything. We'll see," she explained.

View photos Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

So if Cooke is contracted for sequels, then we imagine the same would go for Tye Sheridan as Parzival (AKA Wade Watts) and potentially for the likes of Lena Waithe as Aech (AKA Helen Harris), Philip Zhao as Sho (AKA Zhou) and Win Morisaki as Daito (AKA Toshiro).

At the end of the first movie, the High Fivers were left in charge of the OASIS by its co-creator Ogden Morrow (Simon Pegg), so they'd all likely have to be back.

And even though he's dead, expect to see Mark Rylance back as the other co-creator James Halliday as Cline has said that the answer to what exactly Anorak (Halliday's avatar) is will form a part of the sequel.

View photos Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

Story continues