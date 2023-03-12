Get ready for the NCAA Tournament and download your March Madness bracket here

Selection Sunday is here, so let the games begin. And not just the actual men’s and women’s college basketball games that make up the NCAA Tournament. Filling out your bracket (or brackets) is a whole other kind of fun.

If you dream of filling out a perfect bracket for March Madness 2023, good luck. According to the NCAA, the odds at getting every team right are 1 in 120.2 billion — and that’s if you have some basketball knowledge to back you up. If you’re just picking teams based on which mascot you like better, the odds get even higher.

But no matter how you fill out your bracket — for money or just for fun — it makes the next few weeks of basketball that much more engaging. Following along with your picks makes checking the latest scores just a little addictive.

So don’t wait any longer. Go download and print out the men’s tournament bracket and women’s tournament bracket, and fill them out however you want. Just make sure to enjoy the frenetic pace of college basketball for the next few weeks. After all, this only happens once a year.

Download and print

Men's bracket Women's bracket