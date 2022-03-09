Are you ready for the new Miu Miu mini skirt?

(Miu Miu)

Nothing has dominated fashion in 2022 quite like thememe-worthy Miu Miu micro mini.

The chopped-off-chinos belted skirt has taken over our social feeds and several of the latest glossy magazine covers… and in case we needed any further proof of its popularity, almost every influencer turned up to the Miu Miu AW22 show in Paris on Tuesday wearing one.

But how could Miuccia Prada possibly deliver a smash hit to compete?

Instead of reinventing the wheel entirely, Mrs. Prada’s autumn/winter Miu Miu vision cleverly capitalised on the schoolgirl skirt’s runaway success. Rather than letting the nano mini graduate, grow up and get a serious job; it migrated to finishing school where it developed an air of maturity, and dabbled in a spot of tennis.

(Miu Miu)

First up came flirty brilliant white pleated bum skimmers that would be far too racy for Centre Court and then, cementing the skirt’s more adult oeuvre, came a longer knee-length version. Paired with cashmere knee-length socks and satin ballet shoes the latter looked at once demure and yet, worn so low slung as to show Miu Miu branded boxers poking out, somehow still detention-destined. There were also similarly belted micro leather hotpants and nano-skirts in leather and tweed.

The top halves had matured a little too: gone were the incy wincy belted bandeaus of SS22, replaced with cropped sporty air-tex shirts and silky pussybow blouses with flowing neck ties which looked great paired with long suede coats and oversized bombers.

(Miu Miu)

A slinkier mood came with the arrival of sheer, crystal-embellished dresses (that echoed those seen on this season’s Prada runway) worn over high-waisted satin Miu Miu underwear sets, and see-through crystal latticed skirt and crop top sets that were styled with low-slung leather belts and pastel boxers for a tougher edge.

The real revolution though came with the reintroduction of Miu Miu menswear following a 14-year hiatus. This centred on baggy leather trousers with lace-up sides, collared seventies knitwear and a courtside wardrobe of retro tennis separates. Just like the womenswear, it was all exceptionally good.

Miuccia aces it once again.