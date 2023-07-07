Are you ready for it? Live updates from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Night 1 in Kansas City

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift brings her Eras Tour to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for two nights starting today. The hype over the national tour began last fall when the Swifties’ mad rush to secure tickets crashed Ticketmaster. The Eras Tour officially began in March with two nights in Phoenix, Arizona, and now it’s finally Kansas City’s turn.

Anyone can get in the spirit with one of these Taylor-themed events or some delicious Eras Tour treats. But make sure you watch out for heavy traffic and several road closures over the weekend.

If you’re going to the concerts, make sure you check out the best tips on how to tailgate, what to bring and when to get merch. For more insider advice, we hit up a die-hard Swiftie on the best way to dress, the best time for a bathroom break and more.

One of the most talked-about parts of Swift’s Eras tour has been her surprise songs, two tracks from her discography that she adds to the 44-song set list for each show. We mapped out the eligible tracks, KC Swifties’ favorites and the rest of the usual set list.

For other fun reads before you head out, take a look at Swift’s past KC concerts, learn about the opening acts and study up on the most popular chants you’ll hear.

Our journalists will bringing you live coverage here on KansasCity.com, Instagram, TikTok and Threads. Check back throughout the night for the latest.

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)“

Today is a special day on the Eras Tour: “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)“ was released at midnight. And it is widely suspected that the release will make the Kansas City Eras Tour shows unlike other stops on the tour.

Swift’s re-recordings are highly anticipated by fans. “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)“ is the singer-songwriter’s third re-release since 2019 when she announced she would re-record her albums in order to own her masters outright.

Released in 2010, “Speak Now” was Swift’s sophomore album from her country music era. It was a defining album for Swift and many of her fans who could see themselves in the lyrics.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” Swift wrote on Instagram announcing the re-release. “I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

The new 22-song album includes all of the tracks from the original “Speak Now” album and six other tracks that were written during the album’s original era but not recorded until recently. Fall Out Boy and Paramore’s Hayley Williams make among the guest appearances on the album.

Taylor Nation, the social media accounts run by Swift’s PR team, tweeted Thursday afternoon encouraging fans to wear their best outfits inspired by “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)“ to the Kansas City shows. Expect to see plenty of purple filling the stands at Arrowhead this weekend.

You never saw it coming, wouldn’t have suspected it… but we’re inviting fans to wear their best Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) inspired looks at #KCTSTheErasTour this weekend.



Let’s paint Kansas City #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion!!! ️ pic.twitter.com/mR1bWCJ3KD — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) July 6, 2023

Will Kansas City Swifties get to ‘dance in the pouring rain’?

Fans flocking to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City stop of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour might want to prepare for a little rain Friday night — just in case.

Although the forecast is trending a bit drier than what was originally anticipated, there remains a chance for scattered showers in the metro area, said Scott Blair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“So it wouldn’t hurt to be prepared and bring a light rain jacket just in case one of those scattered showers does happen to drift across parts of Kansas City,” Blair said.

Read more about the forecast from The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton.

Kansas City (Taylor’s Version)

City governments, Mayor Q, businesses and museums around the Kansas City metro are decked out in purple to celebrate Taylor Swift’s arrival. Lots are sharing special art installations or Taylor-themed foods, but others like The Cherry Bomb Tattoo Co. in Lee’s Summit are offering Swifties something a little more permanent.

Here are a few of the celebrations shared on social media:

Swifties did call out Union Station for missing the mark on their joke. “Respectfully, it’s Taylor’s Version,” one fan replied. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Zoo is getting high marks for their polar bear statue that is dressed in a purple skirt for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)“ and decked out in friendship bracelets.