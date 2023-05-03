Get Ready For Lemonade Day 2023

Lemonade Day is returning to Swan Hills on June 17, and it's time to get excited! This program is designed for kids from kindergarten to grade 12, teaching them how to start and operate their own business - a lemonade stand. Participating in Lemonade Day is free of charge and provides a fun way for kids to learn valuable skills at an early age.

Originating in Houston, Texas, Lemonade Day launched in 2007 with 2700 kids across the city. Today the program reaches over 1 million children across North America. A northern Alberta chapter began offering the program, and in 2019, Community Futures Yellowhead East (CFYE) rolled out the region's first Lemonade Day in Swan Hills, Whitecourt, Barrhead and Lac Ste Anne County. The event has grown in popularity and has now expanded to also include Fox Creek, Woodlands County, Mayerthorpe, Onoway, and Alberta Beach.

Each child or youth that registers for Lemonade Day will receive a backpack with an Entrepreneur Workbook and will need to attend "Lemonade University," where they will learn valuable skills like creating budgets, setting business goals, serving customers, and giving back to their communities.

The Lemonade University (LU) event for Swan Hills will be held virtually on May 9 from 4 – 6 PM.

After completing LU, the budding entrepreneurs will create their very own spectacular lemonade recipe and put the lessons they have learned into action as they design and build their lemonade stand and prepare to launch their business on Lemonade Day.

Participants get to keep all of their profits, but the Lemonade Day program encourages them to spend some, save some, and share some.

Each of the participating communities in the CFYE region will award three prizes:

· Entrepreneur of the Year

· Best Tasting Lemonade

· Best Lemonade Stand.

If this all sounds like a great opportunity and a lot of fun, there is still plenty of time to get involved by registering at the Lemonade Day Northern Alberta website (lemonadeday.org/northern-alberta) by June 1.

Don't forget to come out and support Swan Hills' youngest entrepreneurs on June 17 for Lemonade Day!

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette