Ready to hit the slopes? Here are 5 NC ski resorts within 3 hours of Charlotte

As Thanksgiving approaches, winter sports enthusiasts in Charlotte are undoubtedly looking forward to the upcoming ski season.

Most ski resorts in the North Carolina mountains open in mid-to-late November. Though significant amounts of snow may not fall when the season begins, temperatures fall enough to make weather conditions ideal for skiing, snowboarding, tubing and more on artificial snow.

Here are five places to ski in North Carolina less than three hours away from Charlotte:

Where: 940 Ski Mountain Rd., Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Distance from Charlotte: 96 miles

Season: Nov. 18-March 19

Slope hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-midnight, Fridays and Saturdays

Cost: One-day ski tickets range from $31-$71. Tickets and rentals must be reserved before arrival.

What to know: Appalachian Ski Mtn., a resort just a 15-minute drive from Appalachian State University, features 12 slopes for skiers and snowboarders of various skill levels. Lessons are available for beginners. If you’re not in the mood to hit the slopes, the ice skating rink at the resort is open daily.

Where: 1009 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain, NC 28604

Distance from Charlotte: 116 miles

Season: Opening day depends on the weather.

Slope hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: Individual slope and lift tickets range from $40-$84. Admission is free for children under 4.

What to know: Sugar Mountain Resort is a prime spot for skiing, snowboarding, tubing, ice skating and snowshoeing. The resort has 20 slopes, including 14 with lights for night skiing. The resort’s 2,320 square-foot sports shop offers a variety of accessories and gifts for the entire family.

Where: 1007 Beech Mountain Pkwy., Beech Mountain, NC 28604

Distance from Charlotte: 124 miles

Season: Nov. 19-March 18

Slope hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Cost: Lift ticket prices range from $26-$91. Buy now.

Story continues

What to know: With a peak elevation of 5,506 feet, Beech Mountain Resort has the highest ski slopes in the eastern U.S. The getaway also includes a terrain park with more than 50 features for freestyle skiers and snowboarders to hone their skills and state-of-the-art tubing park with chutes up to 700 feet in length.

Where: 578 Valley Cir., Mars Hill, NC 28754

Distance from Charlotte: 160 miles

Season: First week of December-mid-March

Slope hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., on Sundays.

Cost: Slope tickets range from $25-92.

What to know: Wolf Ridge, just 30 minutes north of Asheville, is a family-oriented resort that offers beginner and expert slopes. The resort also provides a top-rated snow sports school that provides lessons to all winter sports enthusiasts, regardless of skill level. If you work up an appetite after a long day of skiing, The Lodge Pizzeria offers seven types of freshly-made specialty pies.

Where: 1080 Ski Lodge Rd., Maggie Valley, NC 28751

Distance from Charlotte: 167 miles

Season: mid-November to mid-March

Slope hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekends during early season.

Cost: Slope tickets range from $37-$79 for adults. Tickets for kids 12 and under range from $27-59.

What to know: Nearly half of the slopes and trails at Cataloochee are beginner level, perfect for new skiers. Competitive skiers can test their skills in a NASTAR race, the largest recreational ski race program in the world. If you don’t have your own gear, the full service rental department offers more than 4,000 sets of ski and snowboard equipment.