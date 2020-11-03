‘We’re ready for him’: Nancy Pelosi says Congress is prepared to determine election results if Trump disputes outcome

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress was “ready” and “prepared” to determine the results of the 2020 presidential election should they be disputed, amid reports President Donald Trump was planning on claiming victory if he appeared ahead on Election Day.

Speaking to NPR on Monday, the California Democrat said about the rare chance of Congress having to determine the results of a contested election: “We understand what the law is and the preeminence of the role of Congress and specifically the House of Representatives when it comes to counting the votes.”

“We’re ready. We’re prepared,” Ms Pelosi continued. “We’ve been ready for a while because we see this irresponsibility of the president, his disrespect for the Constitution, for our democracy and for the integrity of our elections.”

“So,” she added, “we’re ready for him.”

Mr Trump has falsely claimed throughout his re-election bid that the only way he could lose would be for massive voter fraud to take place across the country, as he and his inner circle repeatedly made baseless attacks against mail-in voting efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Should Mr Trump dispute the results of the election, the Federal Contested Elections Act of 1969 would allow him to file a complaint with the clerk of the House of Representatives, which would begin the process of an election challenge.

The Committee on House Administration would then conduct an investigation into the election challenge, eventually producing a report that could then lead to a vote.

However, it would be unlikely for the Democratic-led House of Representatives to vote in favor of the president’s election challenge, if Mr Biden were in fact to secure a fair victory on Election Day.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

