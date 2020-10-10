Get Ready! 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Is Expected to Air Twice This Month

From Good Housekeeping

Spooky season doesn't start until you spend some quality time with your favorite Peanuts characters. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, which first aired way back in 1966, has become a Halloween classic that the whole family can enjoy together. Although this year's Halloween is certainly different than most, some traditions hold true, like watching Charlie and friends "tricks or treats" as a group of misshapen, holey ghosts.

When Will the Charlie Brown Halloween Special Air in 2020?

ABC has not released the official air dates and times yet, but if it's anything like last year, they'll air two showings the week before Halloween. In 2019, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown aired on October 22 and October 29 — the first being a 30-minute version, and the second a full-length special. The second showing was followed by You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown, which is more appropriate than ever this year.

Even if you can't claim the TV in time, you can live stream both specials on ABC.com or the ABC app by signing in with your TV provider. Same goes for YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV. You can also try a free seven-day trial of Hulu+Live TV, so you can stream both airings without paying a penny.

Is the Charlie Brown Halloween Special on Netflix or Other Streaming Platforms?

While Netflix and Hulu have tons of Halloween movies to choose from, you have to go somewhere else to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. The options are limited, though: Currently, the Charlie Brown Halloween special isn't available to stream on Amazon Prime Video orVudu like in previous years. If you think your kids will be just as obsessed with the Peanuts characters as you are, pick up the DVD on Amazon, so your family can watch it throughout the Halloween season and beyond.





