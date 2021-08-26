Ready for fall? You’ll want to wear this $30 corduroy shirt now and all autumn long

Amazon

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Fall is just around the corner, so that means it’s just about time to pull out your boots, jackets, and sweaters!

One of the best things about fall fashion is all of the textures. While suede and wool styles might come to mind immediately, you shouldn’t overlook corduroy. Not only is it soft and adds dimension to any look, but you also won’t have to dig up your old corduroy pants to take advantage of the fabric. Take, for example, the Astylish Womens Corduroy Shirt. This simple button-down shirt is sure to become a staple in your autumnal wardrobe.

Buy Now

Available on Amazon, this shirt is less than $35 and is wildly versatile. The style is available in sizes S-XXL and has an oversized fit, so if you’d like a more fitted silhouette, you may want to size down.

While it may appear to be plain, the beauty of this shirt is how versatile it is — it’ll go with anything! You can wear this shirt like a jacket over a tank top or a dress before it gets chilly out, or you can wear it on its own with a pair of jeans (shown above!). Roll up the sleeves for a more casual look, and add a few of your favorite necklaces to highlight the v-neck. And since the shirt comes in over 10 different colors (including black, beige and red), there’s a hue for you no matter your preferred color palette.

Snag this must-have style for $33 on Amazon now, and start planning your fall outfits!

Looking for more corduroy styles? Shop a few more fashionable Amazon favorites below.

If you liked this story, check out five fashionable fall booties on Amazon for less than $65.

Story continues

More from In The Know:

Senreve’s Handbag Revival sale is on now — save up to 50% on these luxury styles

Looking for the perfect white tee? Made for You makes totally custom T-shirts for just $25

Nail your office’s business casual dress code with this $44 blazer

Our Place, maker of the Always Pan, just launched the ‘perfect pot’ that does it all

The post Ready for fall? You’ll want to wear this $30 corduroy shirt now and all autumn long appeared first on In The Know.