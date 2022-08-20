Get ready for Eisensquatch: Jesse Eisenberg reveals his next movie role will be playing a Sasquatch

Jesse Eisenberg has truly done it all. He's gone toe-to-toe with superheroes in Batman V. Superman, survived the backcountry doom of the apocalypse in Zombieland, and found himself navigating the complex corporate jungle in The Social Network. Nothing, however, could have prepared him for his most mysterious, craziest role yet: playing a Sasquatch.

Yes, that's right. The actor revealed that he will soon step into the very big shoes — feet? — of Bigfoot itself in an upcoming Zellner Brothers film.

"The next movie I'm doing is the Zellner Brothers'. They're just these brilliant directors that I've wanted to work with for a long time, and I'm playing a Sasquatch," he told Variety at the 2022 Sarajevo Film Festival. "In full makeup. In full body hair. No lines — I grunt, but no lines — and I'm so looking forward to this."

Eisenberg, who is currently promoting his directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World, did not share any further details about this mythical casting, leaving us desperately waiting for our first official sighting of the legendary Eisensquatch.

This isn't the first time Eisenberg and the Zellner Brothers have crossed paths in the wild. Eisenberg previously starred opposite David Zellner in the 2019 martial arts comedy The Art of Self-Defense. David's younger brother, Nathan Zellner, also served as executive producer on the film.

And it turns out, the Zellner brothers have a long-documented love of all things Bigfoot. Back in 2010, the duo released Sasquatch Birth Journal 2, a short film that featured the hairy, apelike creature giving birth and then taking a bath in a nearby body of water. The short was nominated for the Sundance Short Filmmaking Award in 2011.

In fact, the film's YouTube bio describes the Zellners as "Sasquatch fanatics since they were children" who "think of the Sasquatch as a friend but also acknowledge their 'unhealthy, unrealistic desire to pet and cuddle wild animals.'"

It adds, "Sasquatch Birth Journal 2 is a companion piece to Sasquatch Birth Journal 1, described by the Zellners as a 'yet-to-be-completed 24-minute fully immersive installation on a similar theme.'"

While it's unclear if the Zellners' new film is the precursor to their original Sundance short, the idea of Eisenberg playing a nervous, Sasquatch father-to-be is truly one for the history books.

Representatives for Eisenberg and the Zellners did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

