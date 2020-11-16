Get ready to cry at this 'At Last' rendition on Pharrell Williams' new gospel choir show Voices of Fire

Pharell Williams is on a mission to find a community of up-and-coming choir singers from his hometown in his upcoming docuseries Voices of Fire. In EW's exclusive clip (above), Wiillams finds himself with his jaw dropped, telling others around him, "This is about to be the most awesome, awesome choir ever."

Voices of Fire premieres on Netflix Nov. 20. The series follows Williams as he teams up with his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, to find soulful singers in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia to create a gospel choir. Their team mantra: one community, one mission.

In the clip, the "Happy" singer is looking on with his team as a contestant named Danlie Cuenca performs a sultry take on the classic "At Last," popularized by Etta James. The rendition leaves The Voice judge flopping his head in absolute astonishment. Cuenca is also moved to tears.

Williams' uplifting Voices of Fire follows his recent collaboration with Jay-Z on the song "Entrepreneur," a song and accompanying music video that celebrates Black excellence.

"Especially as someone of color, there's a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you're starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?" Pharrell told Time in an interview about the song's release — a quote that echoes the inspiration for his upcoming docuseries.

Williams recently unveiled that he'll be in an upcoming Masterclass episode on the power of empathy. The episode is a part of "The Power You Hold," a series of films with Maverick Carter and Lebron James' empowerment brand that's "examining issues of social injustice and systemic racism offering education and inspiration on ways to impact change," according to the Masterclass trailer.

