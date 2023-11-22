Ready for Christmas spirit at Thanksgiving, Boise? Find parades, tree lightings and more

As we say goodbye to Thanksgiving this week with pumpkin pie still in our mouths, it’s time to gear up for the next holiday season. Santa’s sleigh will be making the rounds in no time.

But before we set out the milk and cookies, the Treasure Valley has so many festive events designed to spread some serious Christmas cheer in the meantime.

Wander through a “forest” of lavishly decorated Christmas trees during the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees (Nov. 24-26) and the Canyon County Festival of Trees (Nov. 25-26). Or bundle up for family favorites, such as the Boise Holiday Tree Lighting (Nov. 24) and Boise Holiday Parade (Dec. 2). Meridian, Eagle and Nampa will also have tree lighting ceremonies.

Enjoy Christmas classics like Ballet Idaho’s “The Nutcracker” (various dates) at the Morrison Center and Boise Phil’s Handel’s “Messiah” (Dec. 1-2) at St. John’s Cathedral.

Creekside Mallow’s ‘S’mores on the Creek’ returns with ooey, gooey gourmet s’mores during Indian Creek’s Winter Wonderland from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, through Jan. 8, at 510 Main St., Caldwell. And pain the delicious treat with a cup of hot cocoa, jazzed up with a signature marshmallow fluff in vanilla or peppermint.

How about some festive music? There’s Tuba Christmas (Dec. 2, Idaho State Capitol), the Boise State University Holiday Concert (Dec. 7, Morrison Center), and Boise Phil Holiday Pops with Curtis Stigers (Dec. 9, Morrison Center), just to name a few.

And what would the holiday season be without a dazzling display of lights. Make your way through the Gingerbread Wonderland at this year’s Winter Garden aGlow on Wednesdays-Sundays, through Dec. 31, at the Idaho Botanical Garden. In addition to the thousands of lights, there will be performances, a Bubble Gum Tunnel, a Snow Globe Bar serving up unique drinks, as well as fire pits and hot cocoa and cookies to warm the soul.

The holly-jolly fun doesn’t stop there! So much is going on during the days leading up to Christmas.

Activities with Santa

Santa’s Wonderland: Ongoing through Dec. 24, Cabela’s, 8109 W. Franklin Road, Boise. Games, toy stations, crafts, holiday giveaways, including candy canes for all and a rotating special gift (while supplies last). Also, a free 4x6 studio-quality photo with Santa. Youngsters are encouraged to drop off a letter for Santa in his mailbox. Those that include an email address in their letter will receive a note back from Santa. Free. Reservations are recommended for a photo with Santa at cabelas.com/santa.

Santa’s Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2, Meridian Senior Center/Center at the Park, 1920 N. Records Way, Meridian. Pictures with Santa, holiday treats, hot cocoa, Christmas music. Free.

Bowling with Santa: 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 2, Pinz Bowling, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. $15 per person. pinzbowlingidaho.com.

Breakfast with Santa: Buffet breakfast, personal time with Santa Claus, kids craft time, animal experience, and photos with Santa (if purchased in advance). Then the rest of the day to explore the zoo. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Dec. 9 and 16, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise. $40 general, $25 ages 3-11. Zoo Boise members are $35 and $20. Ages 2 and younger are free, but still require registration. zooboise.org.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies

Boise Holiday Tree Lighting: 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24, The Grove Plaza at 8th and Main streets, Boise. Adorned with more than 5,000 lights and a custom-made tree topper, City of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will light the tree during a candlelit celebration. Entertainment provided by Boise local McKenna Esteb. Free. downtownboise.org/holidaytree.

Nampa Christmas Tree Lighting: Entertainment and comments from Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and the tree donor before the official lighting at 6 p.m., followed by photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. 5:15 p.m. Nov. 25, 12th Avenue at Front Street. Free. cityofnampa.us/treelighting.

Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebration begins with holiday music and complimentary cookies and hot cocoa (while supplies last) at 5:30 p.m. and includes entertainment and remarks from the Governor and First Lady before the official tree lighting at approximately 6:45 p.m. Nov. 30, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Also, Santa Claus and his elf will provide candy canes and bookmarks to attendees and be available for photos. Free.

Winter Lights Parade and Tree Lighting: Pre-parade activities at 6 p.m. with the parade starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 1, downtown Meridian. Parade will travel north down Main Street, turn east on Carlton Avenue, and return to its starting point via E. 2nd and E. 3rd Streets. Meridian’s official Christmas tree will be lit in Generations Plaza following the parade. Come early to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” projected next to the mainstage at Idaho Avenue and Main Street. meridiancity.org/winter-lights-parade.

Eagle Country Christmas: 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Free kids’ crafts and activities in heated tents, photo ops throughout downtown with Santa and his sleigh, horse-drawn carriage rides, musical performances from local children’s choirs, bands, a holiday market, “Stuff the Truck” coat drive with Eagle Lions Club, and a tree lighting ceremony (5:30 p.m.). cityofeagle.org/2003/Eagle-Country-Christmas.

Dance

Ballet Idaho’s “The Nutcracker: In a Nutshell”: 6 p.m. Dec. 1, and 1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Jewett Auditorium, The College of Idaho, Caldwell. $20, $30 and $40. 208-831-0829, caldwellfinearts.org.

▪ Clara’s Tea Party: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, and 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Langroise Recital Hall, College of Idaho. Face painting, ballet lessons, crafts, treats, and visits by the Nutcracker cast. $10.

Ballet Idaho “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 15; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 16; noon and 5 p.m. Dec. 17; 7 p.m. Dec. 21-22; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23; and noon Dec. 24, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38-$118. Ticketmaster.

Festivals/Fairs

Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 24-26, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Decorated trees, wreaths and holiday decor, with special attractions, train and LEGO displays, performances, children’s scavenger hunt, and visits with Santa. $10 general, $6 military, seniors and children 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger, at the door or online. 208-367-5659, saintalphonsus.org/festival.

▪ Nov. 25: Family Day offers special guest appearances by princesses and superheroes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., as well as face painting from 1 to 3 p.m.

▪ Nov. 27: Fashion show and luncheon, no-host cocktails at 11 a.m. and show and luncheon at noon. $100-$150 per person.

Canyon County Festival of Trees: Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces, vendors, entertainment, and visits with Santa. Benefits Canyon County Meals on Wheels in Caldwell and Nampa. $5 general, $3 seniors and children 12 and younger, $20 family pass. 208-459-0439, 2cfestivaloftrees.com.

▪ Nov. 27: Gala, cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., live auction at 7:15 p.m. $125 per person.

Vintage Market Days: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2, Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. More than 100 small business vendors, music, food and snack vendors. $15 for Friday, $10 Saturday. vintagemarketdays.com/market/treasure-valley/index.php.

Boise Christmas Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 1-2 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. More than 225 vendors and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for ages 12 and younger. Info: boisechristmasshow.com.

Children’s Winterland Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. Christmas crafts, games, treats, and photos with Santa. Free, but cash or canned food donation for the Meridian Food Bank encouraged. meridiancity.org/christmasinmeridian.

Food

‘S’mores on the Creek’: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, through Jan. 8, Creekside Mallow Co., 510 Main St., Caldwell. Enjoy an array of gooey s’mores on the back patio, paired with a house-made hot cocoa. The event will be open more days as Christmas nears.

Ice Skating

Glide on Grove: Free ice skating Nov. 24 through January 2024, The Grove Plaza at 8th and Main streets, Boise. Ribbon cutting, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 24. Additional hours are noon to 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 25 through Dec. 21. For the remaining schedule of hours, go to downtownboise.org/GlideOnGrove.

Lights and Displays

Christmas in Color: 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily, Nov. 24 through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 25), Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Drive-thru Christmas light extravaganza where guests are immersed in LED tunnels and surrounded by dancing lights sharply synchronized to music as they wind through light displays fully animated and in sync to holiday favorites. $35 per vehicle, $50 with Party Pack. Tickets at christmasincolor.net/boise.

Winter Garden aGlow: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, through Dec. 31, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. The garden is transformed into a Gingerbread Wonderland with displays of decorations and sparkling lights, a Snow Globe Bar, live performances, free hot cocoa and cookies, fire pits, more. $18 general, $14 IBG members and children 4-12, free for ages younger than 4 and active military. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Scentsy Commons Holiday Lights: Daily through Jan. 15, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. The campus has been wrapped in more than 900,000 lights. The largest attraction is its 250-foot-light tunnel, along with the 75-foot tall, light-up Christmas tree. Free.

TRICA’s Snow Globe: 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 8-10, Hyde Park, 1406 W. Eastman St., Boise. A larger than life snow globe where art, creativity, and the holiday spirit meld into a blend of interactive exhibits and visual storytelling. Also, hot cocoa and photo ops. $20 general, $15 students and children, free for babies in arms. Reserve tickets at trica.org/snowglobe.

Music





Joy to the World! A Sacred Christmas Celebration: 7 p.m. Nov. 25, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and her children, musical group Family Four, present a Christ-centered Christmas show. $27-$65. Ticketmaster.

For King & Country’s A Drummer Boy Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 1, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $24.99-$224.99. Ticketmaster.

Boise Phil presents Handel’s “Messiah”: 8 p.m. Dec. 1, and 1 and 8 p.m. Dec. 2, St. John’s Cathedral, 807 N. 8th St., Boise. $42.40 general, $21.20 ages 18 and younger. Matinee: $31.80 general, $15.90 18 and younger. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

Tuba Christmas: 4 p.m. Dec. 2, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Free. boisestate.edu/music-brass/tubachristmas.

NOEL Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3, Brandt Center’s Swayne Auditorium, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $10-$20 general, $6-$16 seniors and students. nnu.edu/noel-concert.

Gentri Christmas: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $44.50-$119.50. Ticketmaster.

Boise State University Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $11. Ticketmaster.

Boise Phil Holiday Pops w/Curtis Stigers: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $32.68-$102.64 general, $15 students. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

Parades

Boise Holiday Parade: 10 a.m. Dec. 2, 11th and Jefferson streets, Boise. Theme is “What Christmas Means to Me.” boiseholidayparade.org.

Theater

Boise Contemporary Theater’s “The Thanksgiving Play”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 16; and 2 p.m. matinees Dec. 9 and 16, 854 Fulton St. $32-$45 general, $15 students, $28 previews (Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1). 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.

Boise State Theatre Arts’ “A Charlie Brown Christmas”: 7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 2, and 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Danny Peterson Theatre, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Friday-Sunday: $15 general, $10.50 children 12 and younger. Thursday: $10 general, $7 children. Ticketmaster.

LipsInc!’s “Slay Belles”: Presented by Idaho’s professional drag troupe. 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $25 advance at c.com, $30 at the door.