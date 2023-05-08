Ready Capital Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

- GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.30 -
- DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.31 -
- DISTRIBUTABLE RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF 8.5% -

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our lower-to-middle market multi-family focus provides safety from many of the secular and cyclical changes currently affecting the broader commercial real estate market,” said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The anticipated merger with Broadmark Realty Capital in May will provide significant growth capital for investment in what are very attractive lending markets.”

First Quarter Highlights

  • Announced a definitive merger agreement with Broadmark Realty Capital which, upon closing, is expected to create the 4th largest commercial mortgage REIT with capitalization of $2.8 billion

  • Total investments of $829 million, including $411 million of SBC originations and acquisitions, $326 million of residential mortgage loans, and $92 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans

  • Completed a securitization of $586 million of floating rate SBC loans and sold $484 million of senior bonds at a weighted average cost of SOFR + 2.9%

  • Declared and paid dividend of $0.40 per share in cash

  • Net book value of $15.07 per share of common stock as of March 31, 2023

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses on accrual loans and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company’s historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company’s small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company’s residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital’s business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year’s taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period’s calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Net Income

$

36,978

 

Reconciling items:

 

 

Unrealized loss on MSR

 

6,093

 

Impact of CECL on accrual loans

 

(7,321

)

Non-cash compensation

 

1,853

 

Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses

 

1,733

 

Total reconciling items

$

2,358

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(1,187

)

Distributable earnings

$

38,149

 

Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

 

1,869

 

Less: Income attributable to participating shares

 

2,371

 

Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders

$

33,909

 

Distributable earnings per common share - basic

$

0.31

 

Distributable earnings per common share - diluted

$

0.30

 


U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-0792
International: 1-201-689-8263

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin #: 13737165

The playback can be accessed through May 23, 2023.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company’s investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company’s assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com



 

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

111,192

 

 

$

163,041

 

Restricted cash

 

 

49,632

 

 

 

55,927

 

Loans, net (including $9,859 and $9,786 held at fair value)

 

 

3,128,197

 

 

 

3,576,310

 

Loans, held for sale, at fair value

 

 

236,578

 

 

 

258,377

 

Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $346 and $576 held at fair value)

 

 

146,557

 

 

 

186,985

 

Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value

 

 

32,607

 

 

 

32,041

 

Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae

 

 

64,293

 

 

 

66,193

 

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $7,913 and $8,094 held at fair value)

 

 

114,169

 

 

 

118,641

 

Investments held to maturity

 

 

3,306

 

 

 

3,306

 

Purchased future receivables, net

 

 

10,568

 

 

 

8,246

 

Derivative instruments

 

 

13,773

 

 

 

12,963

 

Servicing rights (including $188,985 and $192,203 held at fair value)

 

 

278,936

 

 

 

279,320

 

Real estate owned, held for sale

 

 

90,104

 

 

 

117,098

 

Other assets

 

 

202,690

 

 

 

189,769

 

Assets of consolidated VIEs

 

 

7,054,861

 

 

 

6,552,760

 

Total Assets

 

$

11,537,463

 

 

$

11,620,977

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Secured borrowings

 

 

2,484,902

 

 

 

2,846,293

 

Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings

 

 

169,596

 

 

 

201,011

 

Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net

 

 

5,300,967

 

 

 

4,903,350

 

Convertible notes, net

 

 

114,689

 

 

 

114,397

 

Senior secured notes, net

 

 

343,798

 

 

 

343,355

 

Corporate debt, net

 

 

663,623

 

 

 

662,665

 

Guaranteed loan financing

 

 

238,948

 

 

 

264,889

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

16,636

 

 

 

28,500

 

Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae

 

 

64,293

 

 

 

66,193

 

Derivative instruments

 

 

2,639

 

 

 

1,586

 

Dividends payable

 

 

47,308

 

 

 

47,177

 

Loan participations sold

 

 

55,967

 

 

 

54,641

 

Due to third parties

 

 

12,881

 

 

 

11,805

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

 

 

132,523

 

 

 

176,520

 

Total Liabilities

 

$

9,648,770

 

 

$

9,722,382

 

Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share

 

 

8,361

 

 

 

8,361

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments & contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share

 

 

111,378

 

 

 

111,378

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 110,745,658 and 110,523,641 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

11

 

 

 

11

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,687,631

 

 

 

1,684,074

 

Retained earnings (deficit)

 

 

(6,532

)

 

 

4,994

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(12,353

)

 

 

(9,369

)

Total Ready Capital Corporation equity

 

 

1,780,135

 

 

 

1,791,088

 

Non-controlling interests

 

 

100,197

 

 

 

99,146

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

1,880,332

 

 

$

1,890,234

 

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

11,537,463

 

 

$

11,620,977

 


 

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31, 

(in thousands, except share data)

    

2023

 

    

2022

 

Interest income

 

$

217,573

 

 

$

124,405

 

Interest expense

 

 

(160,394

)

 

 

(61,017

)

Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses

 

$

57,179

 

 

$

63,388

 

Recovery of (provision for) loan losses

 

 

6,734

 

 

 

(1,542

)

Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses

 

$

63,913

 

 

$

61,846

 

Non-interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage banking activities

 

 

9,169

 

 

 

8,424

 

Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned

 

 

11,575

 

 

 

8,007

 

Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments

 

 

(11,728

)

 

 

45,315

 

Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $1,759 and $3,345

 

 

14,003

 

 

 

10,528

 

Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for (recovery of) doubtful accounts of $1,594 and $(125)

 

 

540

 

 

 

2,469

 

Income on unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

656

 

 

 

6,563

 

Other income

 

 

19,883

 

 

 

6,501

 

Total non-interest income

 

$

44,098

 

 

$

87,807

 

Non-interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

 

(25,139

)

 

 

(27,968

)

Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party

 

 

(2,326

)

 

 

(3,000

)

Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities

 

 

(5,485

)

 

 

(979

)

Professional fees

 

 

(5,717

)

 

 

(5,126

)

Management fees – related party

 

 

(5,081

)

 

 

(3,196

)

Incentive fees – related party

 

 

(1,720

)

 

 

 

Loan servicing expense

 

 

(9,963

)

 

 

(8,920

)

Transaction related expenses

 

 

(893

)

 

 

(5,699

)

Other operating expenses

 

 

(14,318

)

 

 

(12,653

)

Total non-interest expense

 

$

(70,642

)

 

$

(67,541

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

37,369

 

 

 

82,112

 

Income tax provision

 

 

(391

)

 

 

(17,849

)

Net income

 

$

36,978

 

 

$

64,263

 

Less: Dividends on preferred stock

 

 

1,999

 

 

 

1,999

 

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

1,835

 

 

 

775

 

Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation

 

$

33,144

 

 

$

61,489

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share - basic

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.70

 

Earnings per common share - diluted

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

110,672,939

 

 

 

87,707,281

 

Diluted

 

 

121,025,909

 

 

 

95,402,494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per share of common stock

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.42

 


 

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Small

 

Residential

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SBC Lending

 

Business

 

Mortgage

 

Corporate-

 

 

(in thousands)

 

and Acquisitions

 

Lending

 

Banking

 

Other

 

Consolidated

Interest income

 

$

198,039

 

 

$

17,929

 

 

$

1,605

 

 

$

 

 

$

217,573

 

Interest expense

 

 

(149,494

)

 

 

(9,374

)

 

 

(1,526

)

 

 

 

 

 

(160,394

)

Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses

 

$

48,545

 

 

$

8,555

 

 

$

79

 

 

$

 

 

$

57,179

 

Recovery of (provision for) loan losses

 

 

8,129

 

 

 

(1,395

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,734

 

Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses

 

$

56,674

 

 

$

7,160

 

 

$

79

 

 

$

 

 

$

63,913

 

Non-interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage banking activities

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

9,169

 

 

$

 

 

$

9,169

 

Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned

 

 

4,825

 

 

 

6,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,575

 

Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments

 

 

(6,111

)

 

 

476

 

 

 

(6,093

)

 

 

 

 

 

(11,728

)

Servicing income, net

 

 

1,093

 

 

 

3,549

 

 

 

9,361

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,003

 

Income on purchased future receivables, net

 

 

 

 

 

540

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

540

 

Income on unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

656

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

656

 

Other income

 

 

9,093

 

 

 

10,428

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

19,883

 

Total non-interest income

 

$

9,556

 

 

$

21,743

 

 

$

12,468

 

 

$

331

 

 

$

44,098

 

Non-interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

$

(6,206

)

 

$

(11,275

)

 

$

(5,412

)

 

$

(2,246

)

 

$

(25,139

)

Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party

 

 

(232

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,094

)

 

 

(2,326

)

Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,485

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,485

)

Professional fees

 

 

(981

)

 

 

(1,625

)

 

 

(174

)

 

 

(2,937

)

 

 

(5,717

)

Management fees – related party

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,081

)

 

 

(5,081

)

Incentive fees – related party

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,720

)

 

 

(1,720

)

Loan servicing expense

 

 

(8,058

)

 

 

(97

)

 

 

(1,808

)

 

 

 

 

 

(9,963

)

Transaction related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(893

)

 

 

(893

)

Other operating expenses

 

 

(6,733

)

 

 

(4,094

)

 

 

(1,709

)

 

 

(1,782

)

 

 

(14,318

)

Total non-interest expense

 

$

(22,210

)

 

$

(17,091

)

 

$

(14,588

)

 

$

(16,753

)

 

$

(70,642

)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

$

44,020

 

 

$

11,812

 

 

$

(2,041

)

 

$

(16,422

)

 

$

37,369

 

Total assets

 

$

10,184,788

 

 

$

791,394

 

 

$

402,562

 

 

$

158,719

 

 

$

11,537,463

 