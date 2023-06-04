Ready for a budget adventure? 10Best readers cite the most enticing places to visit

Travel doesn't have to be expensive. Some of the best attractions in the United States are completely free, and it's possible to find an inexpensive hotel room while still staying in style. Rental car? Skip it by visiting a walkable city.

To find the best wallet-friendly options, a panel of travel experts and 10Best editors selected their top picks in six budget travel categories, then readers voted for their favorites over four weeks – and the results are for the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Click on each category below to see the full winners list:

Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand: Red Roof

Red Roof

Red Roof is proud to be a leader in the world of economy hotels and motels. Spacious standard rooms feature free Wi-Fi, desk workspace and extra outlets for charging devices. Their upgraded Red Roof Plus rooms are outfitted with Serta mattresses, wood-like flooring and sleek furnishings. Upgraded linens and towels make all the difference as do the extra inches on the flat-screen TV.

Best Buffet Restaurant: Der Dutchman in Sarasota, Florida

Der Dutchman

Situated in Pinecraft, an Amish neighborhood in Sarasota, Der Dutchman is a popular restaurant offering a daily buffet that combines quantity and quality. Diners can enjoy a wide variety of options, including their unique dish of noodles over mashed potatoes.

Best Free Attraction: The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas

The Alamo

Located in what is now known as San Antonio, Texas, the Alamo is a historic landmark that was founded by Catholic missionaries in the 18th century. The Church is one of the most recognizable spots to see at the Spanish mission, as it played a key role in the famous 1836 Battle of the Alamo – and some traces of the battle can still be observed on the church grounds. Timed tickets to see the church are available for free.

Best International Destination on a Budget: Poland

Poland

Poland is an affordable destination offering a tremendous number of things to see and do. Visitors can revel in the country’s natural beauty or visit some of its remarkable museums. An important historical site, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum is a solemn and important experience that tops many visitors' lists of places to see. Additionally, the Crooked Forest is a marvel of nature, and the Wieliczka Salt Mine is an intriguing attraction.

Best U.S. Destination on a Budget: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee is the top U.S. destination to visit on a budget

Set along the Mississippi River in southwest Tennessee, Memphis is a historic city that’s perhaps best known for its music scene and connection to iconic musicians like B.B. King and Elvis Presley. Although it’s a popular vacation spot, the cost of living here is lower than it is in many American cities. Some fun places to visit include Graceland, the Rock 'n' Soul Museum and the legendary Sun Studio.

Most Walkable City in the U.S.: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, gets tops marks for being the most walkable city in the U.S.

Philadelphia is beloved for its cultural and historical attractions, and its walkability is appreciated by residents and visitors. The most walkable parts of the city include Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square West, Fitler Square and Center City East.

