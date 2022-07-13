Ready to book your next adventure? A look at some of Time's top 50 destinations of 2022
Are you ready to book your next summer adventure? Looking to spend the holidays in a new destination this year?
Time has released its list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2022, listing 50 destinations around the world – and out of this world – perfect for travelers.
The list doesn’t just include classic tourist destinations or large cities. For example, the International Space Station made the list, as did the Arctic and historic silk road sites in Uzbekistan.
Time explained that it compiled the list by taking nominations of places “offering new and exciting experiences” from the outlet's correspondents and contributors.
Here’s a look at some of the destinations from continents across the globe.
Africa
Nairobi, Kenya
Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe
Franschhoek, South Africa
Asia
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Seoul, South Korea
Doha, Qatar
Kerala, India
Ahmedabad, India
Australia
Great Barrier Reef, Australia
Fremantle, Australia
Europe
Dolni Morava, Czech Republic
València, Spain
Portree, Scotland
North America
Tofino, British Columbia
Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
South America
Bogotá, Colombia
São Paulo, Brazil
Salta, Argentina
Travel: Disney's new trip takes you to all 12 parks around the world, but it'll cost you $109,995
Nation: Yosemite National Park is under threat from wildfire. See the park's beauty over the years.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Space, India, Australia, more: Time's top 50 places to travel in 2022