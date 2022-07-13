Ready to book your next adventure? A look at some of Time's top 50 destinations of 2022

Are you ready to book your next summer adventure? Looking to spend the holidays in a new destination this year?

Time has released its list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2022, listing 50 destinations around the world – and out of this world – perfect for travelers.

A picture taken on February 3, 2018, shows a woman riding the world's longest zip line in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

The list doesn’t just include classic tourist destinations or large cities. For example, the International Space Station made the list, as did the Arctic and historic silk road sites in Uzbekistan.

Time explained that it compiled the list by taking nominations of places “offering new and exciting experiences” from the outlet's correspondents and contributors.

Here’s a look at some of the destinations from continents across the globe.

Tourists walk across the Sky Bridge 721 suspension footbridge, said to be the longest of its kind in the world,in Dolni Morava, Czech Republic, on May 30, 2022.

This view from one of seven windows on the International Space Station's cupola shows three Russian components including (from bottom) the Soyuz MS-21 crew ship, the Prichal docking module, and the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

Africa

Nairobi, Kenya

Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe

Franschhoek, South Africa

Asia

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Seoul, South Korea

Doha, Qatar

Kerala, India

Ahmedabad, India

Australia

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Fremantle, Australia

Europe

Dolni Morava, Czech Republic

València, Spain

Portree, Scotland

North America

Detroit, Michigan

Tofino, British Columbia

Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

South America

Bogotá, Colombia

São Paulo, Brazil

Salta, Argentina

Stone statues of the Rapa Nui culture on the Ahu Tongariki site on Easter Island off the Chilean coast in the Pacific Ocean on August 12, 2013.

Tourists prepare to surf at Uluwatu beach South Kuta in Badung regency on Bali island on Dec. 20, 2018.

View of the Llao Llao hotel and the snow-covered Lopez hill in the background in Bariloche, Rio Negro, Argentina, on June 24, 2020.

A photo shows a completed new observatory at Senkouji Park in Onomichi City, Hiroshima Prefecture on March 25, 2022. Visitors can see the cityscape along the Onomichi Channel and the islands of Setouchi while walking on the observation deck, which is shaped like a corridor.

The city of Toronto, Canada is seen on July 16, 2015.

Aerial view taken on June 29, 2022 with a drone shows the Icefjord Centre in Ilulissat, Greenland.

A view overlooking Main Street is seen on the sixth day of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 28, 2020, in Park City, Utah.

