Get ready for a bitter election in which the old are pitted against the young

When it was first introduced, the triple lock was an ingenious move from the Coalition government. It endeared millions of older voters and went someway to address Britain’s lagging state pension.

However, 13 years later and the promise is making politicians very nervous. Voices calling for the triple lock to end are getting louder and louder by the day.

Former Conservative Party leader William Hague this week called it a “runaway train” while work and pensions secretary Mel Stride admitted it was “not sustainable” in the long-term.

The wage rise figures published this week mean the triple lock, if not tampered with, will increase the state pension by 8.5pc next April, meaning new retirees can expect to collect more than £11,500 a year.

It still isn’t much for a pensioner to live on, but what is worrying the Treasury is the rate at which the triple lock causes the state pension to rise. The policy promises to increase the pension every year by the highest of either inflation, wage rises or 2.5pc.

Since its introduction in 2010, the triple lock has increased the state pension by 12pc more than inflation, the Institute for Fiscal Studies says.

The policy, which is snowballing billions onto the benefits bill every year, has gotten out of hand.

It’s looking increasingly hard to justify when younger generations, mortgaged up to their eyeballs, are facing punishing interest rate rises while, typically older, mortgage-free savers enjoy better savings rates.

Ominously, neither the Conservatives or Labour were happy to back the triple lock this week.

You can sense that the political tide is turning against Baby Boomers, many of whom have been lucky to retire at the peak of a house price boom with inflation-proofed pensions.

A study this week revealed just how stark the intergenerational wealth gap has become in the last decade or so. In 2010, the under-40s held £7.53 of every £100 of wealth, according to the International Longevity Centre. That figure is now just £3.98.

Deservedly or not, the triple lock has become emblematic of this growing wealth divide. The result is that politicians can no longer back it or renounce it without enraging millions of voters.

Preparing for a general election next year, Labour is reportedly looking to aim its manifesto at first-time buyers – the generation locked out of the housing market that has made so many in Britain wealthy (on paper, at least).

The Conservatives may well also come to the conclusion that the triple lock will not win the votes they need long-term.

It’s clear that something needs to give. The triple lock has served pensioners well, but it has also now served its purpose. Not all 12m pensioners will need next year’s inflation-busting rise.

How the triple lock headache is soothed remains to be seen. The easiest thing is to downgrade it to a double-lock, with income pegged to inflation.

Means-testing the state pension is fraught with difficulties, but the Treasury may consider asking the more than 600,000 pensioners who do not pay National Insurance Contributions on income to do so.

Scrapping this exemption for those with more than just the state pension, could bring in £1.2bn a year.

Whatever the remedy, the triple lock is going to make life very uncomfortable for those wanting to win our votes.

