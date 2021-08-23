Get Ready, Because Insecure's Fifth and Final Season Is Dropping in October

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets linebacker Jarrad Davis will be sidelined through the first several weeks of the regular season with an ankle injury. Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Davis’ injury will keep him out until around the team's bye week in mid-October. New York will evaluate whether the linebacker will be placed on injured reserve with a chance to return. If he returns after the bye, he will have missed five games. Davis was hurt when another player rolled onto his left ankle du