Ready for bargains? Here’s your guide to thrift stores around the Triangle

Whether you’re on the hunt for clothes to add to your wardrobe, furniture to add to your living space or pretty much anything else, your local thrift store can be a great source for new-to-you pieces at fairly low costs.

The Triangle is filled with thrift stores, from your average Goodwill to smaller stores that support a variety of charitable causes. Plus, there are lots of vintage resellers and consignment shops, too.

To help you plan your next thrifting adventure, The News & Observer has compiled this directory and guide to thrift stores and similar businesses around the Triangle — Raleigh, Cary, Durham, Chapel Hill and more.

Did we miss your favorite store?

Thrift stores in Raleigh

▪ A-Z Thrift Shop — Offering furniture, linens, books, toys and more, this thrift store benefits the Assistance League of the Triangle Area, a nonprofit dedicated to “transforming the lives of women, children and families through community programs.” Location: 1621 N. Market Dr., Raleigh. Website: facebook.com/AZThriftShop

▪ Cause for Paws — This animal rescue organization operates two thrift stores, selling gently used clothing, small and large appliances, furniture and more. Locations: 1634 S. Saunders St. and 1657 N. Market Dr. in Raleigh. Website: thrift-stores.cfp-nc.org

▪ Durham Rescue Mission (Brier Creek) — Durham Rescue Mission, a long-term homeless shelter, operates multiple thrift stores around the Triangle. The Raleigh location is in the Brier Creek area. Location: 10701 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Website: drmthriftstore.org/thrift-store-locations/brier-creek

▪ HANDMeUPs Thrift — This North Raleigh thrift store was created to provide employment and volunteer opportunities to individuals with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. The store offers clothing, furniture, books and more. Location: 8320 Litchford Rd., Raleigh. Website: handmeupsthrift.org

▪ Missions Thrift Store — Located in a warehouse space of Crossroads Fellowship Church in North Raleigh, Missions Thrift Store offers “quality clothing, furniture, and other new and gently used items at affordable prices.” Sales at the store benefit local and global mission work and a deaf ministry. Location: 2721 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh. Website: missionsthriftnc.com

▪ North Raleigh Ministries Thrift Shoppe — Sales at these two thrift shops benefit North Raleigh Ministries, which aims to provide “financial literacy and food assistance to community members in crisis.” Inventory at the stores includes clothing, jewelry, housewares and more. Locations: 2821 Brentwood Rd. and 9650 Strickland Rd., Suite 161, in Raleigh. Website: northraleighministries.com/thrift

▪ ReTails Thrift Shop — Operated by AnimalKind, a nonprofit with the mission of ending unnecessary euthanasia of adoptable cats and dogs in North Carolina shelters, ReTails Thrift Shop offers clothes, toys, books, housewares and more. The store offers different sales and discounts every day, with a monthly sales calendar available online. Location: 2821 Spring Forest Rd., Raleigh. Website: animalkind.org/retails

Thrift stores in Cary

▪ Cat Angels Thrift Store — This thrift store supports Cat Angels Pet Adoptions, a cat and kitten rescue and adoption organization and no-kill shelter in Cary. The store offers vintage and designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. Location: 2436 Southwest Cary Parkway, Cary. Website: catangelsthriftstore.com

▪ Dorcas Thrift Shop — Benefiting Dorcas Ministries, a Cary-based organization that “provides compassionate assistance to area residents to empower people to become stable and self-sufficient,” the Dorcas Thrift Shop offers clothing, shoes, vintage items, books, toys, games and more. Location: 187 High House Rd., Cary. Website: dorcascary.org/dorcas-shop

▪ Thrift2Gift — A branch of Seeds of Mustard Ministries, Thrift2Gift offers furniture, clothing, housewares, sporting goods and more. Proceeds benefit the organization’s mission of “helping children and families in crisis situations.” Location: 900 E. Chatham St., Cary. Website: seedsofmustard.org/shop

Thrift stores in Durham

▪ Durham Rescue Mission — Durham Rescue Mission, a long-term homeless shelter, operates multiple thrift stores in Durham, including an outlet store. Locations: 3220 NC Hwy 55, Durham (Research Triangle Park location); 3900 Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham; 2425 S Alston Ave, Durham (Outlet location). Website: drmthriftstore.org

▪ Scrap Exchange Thrift Store — Located just a few feet away from Durham’s Scrap Exchange, Scrap Thrift is “a warehouse filled with inspirational clothing, vintage items, furniture, records, books and much more.” Location: 2020 Chapel Hill Rd. #31, Durham. Website: scrapexchange.org/retail/retail-store/scrap-thrift

▪ TROSA — TROSA is a nonprofit recovery program that “empowers men and women with substance use disorder to change their lives.” Location: 3500 North Roxboro St., Durham. Website: trosathriftstore.org

Thrift stores in Chapel Hill & Carrboro

▪ CommunityWorx Thrift Shop — CommunityWorx aims to “enrich the lives of youth through collaborative relationships and community investments.” In addition to shopping in-person at the thrift shop, you can shop online at communityworxshoponline.org. Location: 125 West Main St., Carrboro. Website: communityworxnc.org.

Thrift stores in Johnston County

▪ JCI Thrift Store — JCI Thrift Store “offers quality merchandise at low prices while providing vocational training and employment for persons with disabilities or disadvantages.” Location: 912 N. Brightleaf Blvd., Smithfield. Website: jcindustries.com/retail-operations/jci-thrift-store-and-donation-center

Consignment stores in the Triangle

▪ Clothes Mentor — Clothes Mentor is a nationwide resale brand that buys and sells gently used designer clothing, shoes, boots, handbags, jewelry and other accessories. There are three locations in the Triangle. Locations: 241 S. Elliott Rd., Chapel Hill; 6560 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh; 5911 Poyner Village Pkwy, Raleigh. Website: clothesmentor.com

▪ MODE Consignment — This consignment brand accepts high quality designer and name-brand merchandise. There are two locations in the Triangle. Locations: 441 Daniels St., Raleigh; 1000 W. Main St., Durham. Website: modeconsignment.com

▪ My Secret Closet — Located in Hillsborough, this consignment store sells consigned and new clothing and accessories for women, juniors and men, plus home decor. Location: 107 John Earl St., Hillsborough. Website: mysecretcloset.com

▪ Rumors Boutique — Originally started in Richmond, Virginia, Rumors Boutique now operates two stores in the Triangle — one in Chapel Hill and one in Durham. The stores offer “one-of-a-kind” thrift and vintage pieces for your wardrobe. Locations: 106 N. Graham St., Suite C, Chapel Hill; 2501 University Dr. #3, Durham.

Vintage & antique stores in the Triangle

▪ Antiques at Gresham Lake — “From vintage linens and kitchenware to estate jewelry and antique furniture; there’s something here for everyone and so much to explore,” this North Raleigh antique store’s website reads. Location: 6917 Capital Blvd., Raleigh. Website: greshamantiques.com

▪ Father and Son — Open since 1997, this popular thrift/antique store specializes in mid-century and vintage clothing, furniture and household items. Location: 302 S. West St., Raleigh. Website: instagram.com/fatherandsonraleigh

▪ Raleigh Vintage — Raleigh Vintage offers “vintage garments and accessories that easily blend with the modern wardrobe and that inspire you to express your unique style.” Location: 18 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Website: raleighvintage.com

▪ TrunkShow — A multi-dealer boutique mall, TrunkShow offers “vintage, homemade and rare” goods. Location: 1526 Wake Forest Rd., Raleigh. Website: trunkshowraleighnc.com