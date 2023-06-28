Tornado warnings issued in Manitoba as severe weather fires up

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a twister has prompted a tornado warning in southern Manitoba. In addition to potentially producing a tornado, damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are possible. See below for the details.

Current tornado warnings

Mossey River Mun. incl. Winnipegosis and Fork River

R.M. of Dauphin incl. Sifton and Valley River

R.M. of Lakeshore incl. Rorketon and Toutes Aides

7:06 p.m. CDT: Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

Radar indicated that this severe thunderstorm was located about 5 km southwest of Fork River and was moving toward the southeast at 20 km/h.

In addition to a tornado, this thunderstorm is capable of producing golf ball-sized hail.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

TUESDAY

Areas: Central Saskatchewan, southern Manitoba, and southern British Columbia

Timing: Through the afternoon and evening

Weather: Another low-pressure system tracks into the Prairies as one just moved out of the region, delivering several tornado warnings in southern Manitoba on Monday. Temperatures are trending around seasonal in the Prairies, reaching into the mid- to high-20s and allowing for some thunderstorm energy to develop.

image4

This allows thunderstorm growth as warm air rises. Stronger storms could pose the risk for larger hail, especially in Manitoba, where the greatest severe potential lays.

Confidence: Medium confidence for the development of thunderstorm activity

WEDNESDAY

Areas: Southern Manitoba, southern B.C and southern Alberta

Timing: Through the afternoon and evening

Weather: The threat for severe storms will once again continue on for southern Manitoba, nosing into portions of Ontario.

image8

Wednesday also features a trough developing over B.C., which will prompt the threat for thunderstorms in the south, spilling into southern Alberta. Larger hail is yet again the biggest concern where severe storms emerge.

A high-pressure system will also make its way south over Saskatchewan on Wednesday, sparing the province of the stormy weather, with the exception of the southeastern portion of the province.

image10

Keep checking back to The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates for your weather on the Prairies.