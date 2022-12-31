Ready to get 2023 cooking? These grocery stores are open on New Year's Day

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The new year is here. The first day of 2023 lands on a Sunday, offering most Americans a familiar time to do their grocery shopping. While many big name grocery stores were shuttered on Christmas Day, most will be open on the first day of the new year.

Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger and Whole Foods are all open. But there are a few notable grocery chains that give all their store employees the day off on Jan. 1. Costco, for example, won’t open Sunday, after being open on New Year’s Eve.

Here is a list of where you can and can’t stock up on groceries for the week today.

Costco is closed New Year's Day

Costco's U.S. stores will be closed on Jan.1. It's one of the handful of holidays on which the wholesaler shuts down. It was also closed Christmas Day.

Walmart: New Year's Day hours

Most Walmart stores will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with regular hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m..

Is Aldi open today?

No, Aldi stores are closed Sunday, but are open with reduced hours on New Year's Eve.

Is Dollar General open on New Year's Day?

Yes, Dollar General is open today, but hours may vary by location. Check with your local store here.

Is HEB open on New Year's Day?

HEB is open during regular hours on New Year's Day.

Is Kroger open on New Year's Day?

Most Kroger and Kroger-owned stores are open on New Year's Day with regular hours. Check with your local store for hours.

Grocery stores open on New Year's Day 2023

What else is open today?: What time Kohl's, Home Depot, CVS and more open

How much will gas cost in 2023?: Gas prices are down but projected to rise again.

Grocery stores closed on New Year's Day 2023

Got a healthy New Year's resolution?: Try these 10 expert tips

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Year's Day grocery shopping: Kroger, Walmart open; Costco closed

