Reading vs Watford LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of The Madejski Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Reading take on Watford in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Reading FC 0 - 0 Watford FC

13:08 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Shane Long (Reading).

13:03 , admin

Okoye gets down to keep out an Azeez shot at his near post, then Dann heads over from the corner.



⏱ 31’

🔵 0-0 🐝#WatfordFC — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 7, 2023

13:04 , admin

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Reading) header from the right side of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

13:04 , admin

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Maduka Okoye.

13:02 , admin

Attempt saved. Femi Azeez (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

13:00 , admin

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Ismaël Koné.

12:59 , admin

Tom McIntyre (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12:58 , admin

Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

12:56 , admin

Scott Dann (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

12:56 , admin

Just over a quarter of the way through the game 🔵⚪



Nothing to separate the two sides. Still 0️⃣-0️⃣#emiratesfacup pic.twitter.com/2FtlDuTiey — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

22' Some lovely link-up down the left. Baba, McIntyre and Shane Long combine - Long whips over a cross. Out of reach for Joao - goalkeeper Okoye has to adjust to keep the ball out of the net.#REAWAT | 0-0 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 7, 2023

12:54 , admin

12:55 , admin

Foul by Femi Azeez (Reading).

12:55 , admin

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Scott Dann.

12:55 , admin

Blake sees a shot from 20 yards deflected wide for a Watford corner.



⏱ 19’

🔵 0-0 🐝#WatfordFC — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

Attempt blocked. Adrian Blake (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

12:55 , admin

Sam Hutchinson (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12:55 , admin

🇨🇦 Ismaël Koné 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/OUKeZb96kM — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

13' 🟨 Yellow for Hutchinson. Bumps Watford forward Adu-Poku to ground on the Royals right and gets carded.#REAWAT | 0-0 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

Sam Hutchinson (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12:55 , admin

Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Reading).

12:55 , admin

11' Almost a gift for Lucas Joao.



The ball passes back to goalkeeper Okoye - he takes a heavy touch, and Joao tries to pounce... the goalie just about recovers to hack into touch.#REAWAT | 0-0 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

9' Azeez cuts in off the right and bends it left-footed... just over!



Nice interplay. He collects from Mbengue and shows good footwork to make space. But can't find the target.#REAWAT | 0-0 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

Reading's Azeez fires over from the edge of the area in the game's first chance.



⏱ 9’

🔵 0-0 🐝#WatfordFC — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

Attempt missed. Femi Azeez (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

12:55 , admin

Lucas João (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12:55 , admin

Foul by Naby Sarr (Reading).

12:55 , admin

Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli. 💛 pic.twitter.com/SdD0bp7U7o — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

1' Our FA Cup campaign is underway.



COME ON URRRZZZ!#REAWAT pic.twitter.com/HuswPo3akv — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

First Half begins.

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

Less than five minutes to kick-off in the @EmiratesFACup 🏆



Come on URRZZZ! pic.twitter.com/0MJ7Eoxbz9 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

Warm-ups done ✅



Almost time for kick-off ⚽



Make some noise and back the boys #emiratesfacup pic.twitter.com/pL4S4j22Nr — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

12:55 , admin

🗣 “I’m feeling excited! I’m going to work hard for the team, take this opportunity and enjoy myself.”



Academy forward Michael Adu-Poku, 17, speaks ahead of making his professional debut. pic.twitter.com/aomyH5HK2E — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

At the match? Send in your selfies! 🤳



With players or family, around the ground or in your seat... send them through to be featured on our big screen today! #REAWAT



Tap below to get involved 🔽 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

12:55 , admin

📰 9️⃣ changes from last weekend

📈 First start of the season for Femi Azeez

©️ Hutch returns to the squad and wears the armband



Team news in full 👇 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

ℹ Academy players Luigi Gaspar, Max Delyfer and Adian Manning have injuries ruling them out of involvement today. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin

𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 | Hutchinson comes back in to captain the side as we host @WatfordFC in the FA Cup.



Femi Azeez makes his first start of the season today too.



In full... 👇#REAWAT #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/pOU2R4Ne6h — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 7, 2023

12:55 , admin