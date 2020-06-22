Reading terror attack: Third victim named as David Wails

The third victim of the Reading terror attack has been named as David Wails.

He was stabbed to death in Forbury Gardens in the town centre on Saturday evening.

History teacher James Furlong, 36, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, originally from Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, also died in the attack.

The suspect - believed to be 25-year-old Khairi Saadallah - is in custody after being detained on suspicion of murder and re-arrested under the Terrorism Act.