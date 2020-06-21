Reading terror attack: Libyan convict Khairi Saadallah named as suspect for stabbing that killed three

The suspect arrested over a terror attack that left three victims dead in Reading is a Libyan national called Khairi Saadallah, The Independent understands.

Saadallah, 25, remains in custody being questioned over the incident.

Neighbours at the flat block where he lived in Whitley, just under two miles from the scene of the mass stabbing, believed he had been recently released from prison.







