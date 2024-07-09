Reading takeover edges closer as former Wycombe owner enters final stages

Reading fans will be hoping to see the back of owner Dai Yongge - PA/Bradley Collyer

Reading are moving closer towards a long-awaited takeover, with former Wycombe owner Rob Couhig in the final stages of ending Dai Yongge’s turbulent reign.

Couhig, the 75-year-old American businessman, has agreed a deal with Yongge to buy the League One club and sources are cautiously predicting that a sale could be finalised within the next fortnight.

Reading have been mired in financial difficulties for some time under unpopular owner Yongge, with the club docked a total of 18 points for breaking various Football League rules.

Reading FC Women will also play in the fifth tier next season after the club withdrew from the Championship.

Relegated from the Championship in 2023, Reading have spoken to a number of potential investors and a deal with a North American party collapsed in May.

However, Couhig is now very close to completing a takeover after stepping down from League One rivals Wycombe at the end of last season.

Telegraph Sport understands representatives from Couhig’s party were at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Monday with the transaction now in its final stages.

The EFL declined to comment but it is understood that no issues are expected, with Couhig already passing an Owner and Directors Test in English football.

Couhig attempted to buy Reading’s training ground in March but is now advancing towards an acquisition of the football club.

The deal will end a deeply alarming period for the Berkshire club, who are managed by former Southampton head coach Ruben Selles.

Last year the EFL attempted to have Yongge, the Chinese businessman, disqualified but the commission voted against it.

Reading finished 17th in League One last season, nine points above the relegation zone.