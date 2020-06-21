Reading stabbings: Libyan asylum seeker Khairi Saadallah named as suspect in Forbury Gardens attack

The man thought to have stabbed three people two death in a Reading park has been named as Khairi Saadallah.

He is a 25-year-old Libyan asylum seeker, Sky News understands.

Police declared the incident in Forbury Park in central Reading at 7pm on Saturday a terror attack and counter-terrorism police have now taken over the investigation.

Saadallah was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Another three people were seriously injured in the attack. One was discharged from hospital today and the other two are still being treated.

Police have not named the suspect but two sources have told Sky News Saadallah is the suspect.

Officers were seen searching the top floor of the block of flats where he is believed to live in Basingstoke Road, near Forbury Park, on Saturday night.

An explosion was heard while police were in the building and and officer said the entire corridor on the floor he lives on is involved in the crime scene.

One neighbour from the same floor of the building, who did not want to be named, said: "I've only spoken to him for 30 minutes, I didn't know the guy but it makes me scared. I have a son. I had no idea he (the suspect) could do something like this."

Another resident, Nathalie Hickson, said: "I heard on the radio that there had been stabbings, then I could see a helicopter so I knew there was something major going on.

"There were loads of police, all sorts of cars, van. There wasn't noise at first, like waiting for something to happen, with police, counter-terrorism all here.

"Basically it was like watching a film, I was scared, petrified. You just don't know what's going to happen next. I heard explosions going off.

"It's just horrendous for the people who have gone through."

A man who saw the suspect being arrested told Sky News: "There was a guy and the officers rugby tackled him.

"His eyes weren't blinking and there was a lot of blood.

"He wasn't resisting or anything, even though there were four, five officers on top of him."

Mental health is being considered a major factor in the incident, security sources said.

Investigators said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Personal trainer Lawrence Wort, 20, who said he was about 10 metres from the attack, said the park was "pretty full".

"One lone person walked through, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went around a large group of around 10, trying to stab them," he said.

"He stabbed three of them, severely in the neck, and under the arms, and then turned and started running towards me, and we turned and started running.

"When he realised that he couldn't catch us, he tried to stab another group sat down, he got one person in the back of the neck and then when he realised everyone was starting to run, he ran out the park."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is "appalled and sickened" by the suspected terror attack and pledged "we will not hesitate to take action" if there are lessons to be learned.

Chief Constable John Campbell, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Incidents of this nature are very rare, though I know that will be of little comfort to those involved and understand the concern that this incident will have caused amongst our local community.

"We will be working closely with our partners over the coming days and weeks to support the Reading community during this time, as well as with Counter-Terror Police South East (CTPSE) as they progress their investigation."

He asked the public to avoid the area and also to "avoid speculation" about the attack as he appealed for any video footage to be shared with police only.

"Out of respect for those deceased and injured, along with their loved ones, please do not circulate this footage on social media - this will be incredibly distressing."