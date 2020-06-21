Reading stabbing attack – live: Suspect in custody after three killed, as Boris Johnson urges people not to share footage of ‘appalling incident’

A police cordon near the scene where three people have died and three more were seriously injured following stabbings in Forbury Gardens, Reading, on 21 June 2020: Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Three people have died and another three lie seriously injured after being stabbed by a knife-wielding assailant in a park in Reading on Saturday evening, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.

The attack took place at around 7pm in Forbury Gardens in the town centre, with police subsequently arresting a 25-year-old Libyan man at the scene on suspicion of murder.

In response to the incident, prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene.”

