Reading stabbing attack – live: Suspect in custody after three killed, as Boris Johnson urges people not to share footage of ‘appalling incident’
Three people have died and another three lie seriously injured after being stabbed by a knife-wielding assailant in a park in Reading on Saturday evening, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.
The attack took place at around 7pm in Forbury Gardens in the town centre, with police subsequently arresting a 25-year-old Libyan man at the scene on suspicion of murder.
Scroll to continue with content
In response to the incident, prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene.”
Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load